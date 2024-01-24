

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TikTok has cut about 60 jobs, mostly in sales and advertising, to reduce operating costs, thus becoming the latest tech company to announce another round of layoffs at the start of 2024.



According to NPR, which first reported the news, about 60 employees were laid off, mostly in the company's sales and advertising division. The company spokesperson attributed the shakeup to a routine reorganization. The eliminated roles include workers in Los Angeles, New York, Austin and abroad.



A company spokesperson said all of those who were laid off 'may apply to any open internal roles, of which there are over 120 similar roles posted currently.'



TikTok is one of the most popular apps in the U.S., and it has about 7,000 employees in the country. TikTok, which is headquartered in Los Angeles and Singapore, is the No. 1 app on the iOS App Store's entertainment charts, and No. 5 among all free apps. TikTok has more than 150 million active users in the U.S.



Although TikTok continues to grow, according to reports the growth has slowed down. In 2022, TikTok's monthly active users grew an average of 12% year-over-year per quarter, however, in 2023 the growth slowed down to 3%.



Meanwhile, other major tech companies, including Alphabet and Amazon, have announced layoffs of thousands of employees so far this year. So far in 2024, there have been more than 10,000 tech jobs cuts, according to tech job tracker site layoffs.fyi. In 2023, about 260,000 jobs were eliminated in the tech sector.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken