Bowie, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2024) - VoiceeAds, a AI-powered voice search advertising system, has been officially launched, offering the advertising and news industries a new user experience while providing businesses a better way to advertise on voice-assisted devices.





Stephen Brd

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/195373_895d1f4b143bfaeb_001full.jpg

Stephen Byrd, CEO and developer of VoiceeAds comments on the launch: "Currently, there is no way for companies to run ads on voice-assisted advice without this technology. We've created a tool that allows businesses to market directly to their audience on their device."

Innovative Approach to Advertising:

Designed to bridge the gap between businesses and innovative voice-assisted technology, VoiceeAds seamlessly connects users to live offers and promotions, enhancing the ability of users to stay up to date on their favorite news and for advertisers to engage through the convenience of voice-assisted technology.

"With VoiceeAds, the power is literally in the user's voice," Byrd explains. "It's a system that listens, understands, and responds with relevant content, making advertising a two-way street for the first time in history."

Integrating with existing search engines and voice assistants, VoiceeAds responds in real time to users' queries. It allows advertisers to swiftly update their promotional deals, providing flexibility and efficiency, particularly aimed at helping newspapers and magazines. Byrd notes: "The immediate update capability is one of the features I'm most proud of. It empowers advertisers and news agencies to keep their content fresh and relevant, responding to the market's pulse in real-time."

Vision of Transformation:

"VoiceeAds is more than a product; it's a vision for a more dynamic, responsive advertising future," says Byrd. The system is aimed at assisting newspapers and magazines, by providing a valuable asset in their battle against the dominance of online advertising giants.

The upcoming release of the VoiceeAds app, expected in Winter 2023, will showcase VoiceeAds' potential to a broader audience. Scheduled demonstrations at significant industry events later this year will offer a sneak peek into the system's capabilities.

Contact Information:

For additional information and media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Sims

WhatsApp Phone: 301-543-9403

StephenByrd@justgolive.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195373

SOURCE: Ascend Agency