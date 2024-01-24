

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is set for a significant expansion, including 13 new domestic routes and a new international route to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This move will increase Frontier's network to 35 routes and nearly 250 weekly flight departures from DFW.



To mark the occasion, the airline is offering one-way fares as low as $19 and upgrades to premium extra-legroom stretch seating starting at $19 per passenger per flight.



Moreover, Frontier Airlines has announced the commencement of nonstop service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to seven new destinations in the first half of 2024. These new services will include flights to New York LaGuardia, Houston Bush Intercontinental, Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago O'Hare, Baltimore, Buffalo, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.



The airline is broadening its reach in underserved and overpriced routes to offer more 'Low Fares Done Right.' Frontier Airlines has also revealed new nonstop services from 38 U.S. and international airports, with flights commencing in April, May, and June of 2024. This expansion is expected to provide consumers with more options and greater frequency, aligning with Frontier's commitment to convenient and affordable travel.



The growth of Frontier Airlines coincides with a milestone year for DFW International, as the airport celebrates its 50th anniversary and reflects on its busiest year to date, with approximately 80 million travelers in 2023.



