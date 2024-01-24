

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google announced that the latest release of Chrome M121 with the new v121 update includes a new field in the Settings page, labeled 'Experimental AI', which introduces three new generative AI features that aim to make 'browsing easier, more efficient and more personalized.'



These experimental options are available for Chrome users in the U.S. on Macs and Windows PCs to automate and enhance common tasks such as organizing tabs, creating custom themes, and writing text on the web by leveraging Google's advanced machine learning and AI technologies.



The first feature organizes open tabs by grouping and labeling similar tabs based on their content and context. The second feature allows users to create custom themes for Chrome based on their preferences. The third feature, called Help Me Write, assists users with drafting text on the web by suggesting ways to polish, expand, or change the tone of the text.



The company stated that these new features are early public experiments and will be disabled for enterprise and educational accounts for now and that it welcomes feedback from users to help refine the features.



