Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DWA3 | ISIN: US78440X8873 | Ticker-Symbol: GEI
Tradegate
24.01.24
18:26 Uhr
42,320 Euro
+0,190
+0,45 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SL GREEN REALTY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SL GREEN REALTY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,41043,45024.01.
41,84042,03024.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SL GREEN REALTY
SL GREEN REALTY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SL GREEN REALTY CORP42,320+0,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.