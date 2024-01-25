Return Home Inc.: TerraCon 2024: The First Annual Terramation Conference is Coming February 2024

Learn More About the World of Terramation (Body Composting)

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / The first-ever TerraCon terramation (body composting) conference is set to take place from Feb. 21-22, 2024, at the Tacoma Convention Center, just 30 miles south of Seattle. This innovative conference, organized by green funeral home Return Home, will bring together a diverse array of professionals and enthusiasts - legislators, regulators, scientists, funeral directors, death doulas, hospice professionals, legal experts, spiritual leaders, and families who have experienced terramation of a loved one firsthand.

TerraCon 2024 will feature keynote speeches from industry leaders like hospice innovator and TED Talk sensation BJ Miller, offering profound insights into the transformative world of terramation. With an expected attendance of over 200 in-person participants and an additional 100 virtual attendees, the conference is poised to be a pivotal event in the death care industry.

The two-day event will delve into the science behind terramation, its global implications, and the increasing adoption of this eco-conscious practice globally. An optional third day is scheduled on Friday, Feb. 23, for attendees to tour a terramation facility in the Seattle area, giving attendees an in-depth understanding of this new disposition method.

"We are excited to host this first-of-its-kind conference that aligns with the growing demand for sustainable death care options," said Micah Truman, CEO of Return Home, and organizer of the event. "TerraCon 2024 is more than just a conference; it's a movement towards a more environmentally friendly approach to death care, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this change."

Attendees will have the opportunity to both hear from and network with pioneers in the terramation field. TerraCon 2024 is an essential event for any individual or company interested in the future of sustainable death care, and the role of terramation in transforming disposition-related practices and perspectives.

Tickets for TerraCon 2024 are available now. Don't miss out on shaping the future of sustainable death care. Purchase your ticket now to lock in your $169 hotel reservation at the Marriott Tacoma Downtown. For more information and to secure your spot, visit the TerraCon Event page.

