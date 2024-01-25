CoinW Exchange: CoinW's Game-Changing Partnership with Pirlo Unleashes Growth Globally

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / CoinW, a world-leading crypto exchange, proudly announces its strategic partnership with the Italian football legend, Andrea Pirlo. This groundbreaking collaboration, unveiled in November 2023, signifies a remarkable fusion of the crypto and sports realms, offering both enthusiasts and traders an opportunity to delve into Web 3.0 and the exciting potential of crypto trading.

The partnership between CoinW and Andrea Pirlo goes beyond conventional alliances, encapsulating a 'shared understanding' that transcends the boundaries of crypto and football. Following the launch of the partnership, a recent quarterly survey conducted by CoinW revealed a substantial 19.53% increase in newly registered users in Q4 compared to Q3 2023. This surge is attributed to the magnetic appeal of the football legend, attracting sports enthusiasts to explore the world of crypto with Pirlo's finesse. CoinW, currently boasting 10 million registered users globally and a daily trading volume of 15 billion USDT, stands tall among the top 15 trading platforms globally according to Coingecko, with futures trading ranking in the top 4 on CoinMarketCap.

As part of its 6th-anniversary festivities, CoinW has committed a significant USD 3 Million investment in Pirlo's campaigns and rewards, aiming to provide users with enticing benefits as the company accelerates its presence in the crypto industry. CoinW has further curated an engaging experience for users, offering exclusive rewards, giveaways, social contests, and jerseys signed by Andrea Pirlo himself, all designed to empower the community. Together, these two legends, Andrea Pirlo and CoinW, will collaborate to navigate the path to crypto excellence.

During the launch of the official partnership video, Andrea Pirlo expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and celebrated CoinW's 6th anniversary. He confidently stated, "I'm enthusiastic about our impactful partnership in Web3 and its significance to sports fans worldwide."

Sonia Shaw, President of CoinW, commented on the partnership, stating, "At CoinW, we're fully committed to the future of crypto and Web3. Our mission is seamlessly aligned to democratize access to the crypto economy, ensuring that it is inclusive for everyone. We are dedicated to educating the public about the myriad benefits and opportunities that the crypto space offers."

CoinW's recent participation in two key industry events in the MENA region in December 2023 - the Saudi Arabia Fintech Show and the Global Blockchain Congress, solidifies its standing as a pioneering digital asset service provider in the global fintech sector. In 2024, CoinW is set to embark on a dynamic series of campaigns that aim to revolutionize the crypto landscape. CoinW will engage users through compelling content and innovative initiatives. These engagements align with CoinW's 6th-anniversary celebrations, marking six years of resilience, innovation, and community trust within the crypto industry.

CoinW stands as a premier crypto trading platform, steadfast in its commitment to security, innovation, and user-centric values. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, deep liquidity, and an extensive array of supported cryptocurrencies, CoinW delivers a seamless trading experience to its global community of 10 million users. Upholding transparency and compliance, CoinW adheres to the most stringent regulatory standards while actively propelling the evolution of the crypto space. For additional details, please visit www.coinw.com.

