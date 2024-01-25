This collaboration will ensure the continuity of API development, from route scouting to process industrialization and GMP manufacturing

EUROAPI and SpiroChem to provide clients with consolidated CRO-CDMO customized solutions to accelerate API chemical development and shorten timelines, especially for early-stage projects and the biotech segment

This agreement will strengthen EUROAPI's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) roadmap through vertical cooperation

EUROAPI (Paris:EAPI) announced today that it has initiated a pivotal collaboration with SpiroChem, a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) with best-in-class status in the field of early Chemical Process R&D (route scouting). SpiroChem is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

SpiroChem and EUROAPI are joining forces to offer their customers a consolidated CRO-CDMO solution, ensuring that industrialization constraints for small molecules are integrated from the initial step of drug design, thereby speeding up the process.

Customers from both companies will benefit from SpiroChem's cutting-edge expertise and innovative solutions in route scouting and EUROAPI's industrialization strategy to develop the best synthetic routes directly in line with scale-up feasibility, quality, regulatory, environmental requirements, and economic sustainability. The agreement will further differentiate both companies' value proposition as their customers will benefit from both SpiroChem's early-stage premium services and EUROAPI's development and GMP1 manufacturing capacities and skills.

"By adding a renowned CRO partner like SpiroChem to our existing R&D and industrial offering, this fruitful collaboration will strengthen our market position and accelerate our CDMO roadmap," said Cécile Maupas, Chief CDMO Officer of EUROAPI. "Together with EUROAPI's production technologies, SpiroChem's recognized capabilities in route scouting will enable us to provide customers with integrated customized solutions to make their chemical drug development shorter, greener and more cost-efficient."

"Having EUROAPI as a partner brings a substantial value to SpiroChem's customers who are looking for reliable CDMOs to rapidly and seamlessly scale up the innovative solutions developed by SpiroChem," said Thomas Fessard, CEO and co-founder of SpiroChem. "Time is of the essence in early CMC2 and we are confident that this collaboration will greatly benefit our customer base, in particular by accelerating the transition from discovery to development for early-stage projects and the biotech segment."

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies, while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,450 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About SpiroChem

SpiroChem is a Swiss CRO delivering the highest standards of services in the discovery chemistry and early PR&D segment. SpiroChem's elite chemistry team has a proven track record of providing value and delivering solutions to biotech, pharma and CDMO customers.

SpiroChem AG is a private company, spun-out from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in 2011. It is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with operations in Switzerland and Canada (Montreal). Find out more about us at www.spirochem.com and on LinkedIn.

EUROAPI Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group's current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the Universal Registration Document approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on April 14, 2023, under number R.23-009 and the Amendment to Universal Registration Document approved by the AMF on April 25, 2023 under number R.23-015. These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

1 Good Manufacturing Practice

2 Chemistry, manufacturing and controls

