CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Arcese Group, the renowned global logistics operator, which has leased 10,500 sqm at CTPark Bucharest West, the largest industrial park in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). This will be Arcese's first location in Romania with CTP, reinforcing their expansion efforts following a successful partnership with CTP in Hungary.

CTPark Bucharest West, spanning over 833,000 sqm of GLA across 314 hectares, is home to Romania's first BREEAM Outstanding warehouse and boasts a dynamic tenant mix, including major industry leaders. Arcese's decision to establish its presence at CTPark Bucharest West aligns with its strategy to meet the rising demand from the European automotive industry, solidified by securing international industry leader Daimler AG as a client.

Nicoleta Gavrila, Senior Business Developer, CTP, said: "We are pleased that Arcese has chosen CTPark Bucharest West for its new location in Romania. Arcese will benefit from CTPark Bucharest West's strategic position, which provides access to both the Balkans and regions such as Turkey and the Middle East, as well as the unique quality of life it offers employees through Romania's first CTP Clubhaus facility that provides extensive on-site amenities. Arcese is yet another example of an existing tenant that has chosen to expand within our portfolio, and around 70% of all new leases we sign are with existing tenants. This is because we build enduring relationships with them and get to understand their businesses, which enables us to provide spaces tailored to their needs as they continue to grow."

Marius Buturoaga, Country Manager Romania, Arcese Group, stated: "Having worked with CTP for several years in Hungary, our close relationship and their knowledge of our business gave us the confidence to expand within them to meet the strong demand from our new clients. CTPark Bucharest West offered us a compelling package of scale, sustainability, location, and amenities for our staff, making our decision to choose CTP for the new location extremely easy."

CTPark Bucharest West is the largest industrial park in CEE, with the highest quality work environment in an industrial park in Romania. Construction started in 2015, and the park has since evolved from big box warehousing to a larger business community, with more than 2,500 employees working permanently in the industrial park. It offers all the amenities of a modern business setup, all within a green and environmentally friendly atmosphere.

CTP has developed the first Clubhaus in Romania at Bucharest West, which acts as a community hub for client meetings, lectures training sessions. The CTP Clubhaus at this location offers several leisure amenities such as restaurants, cafés, a canteen, conference rooms, shops, markets, a multifunctional amphitheatre, meeting rooms, relaxation spaces, outdoor exercise facilities and an onsite medical office to support occupants in attracting a quality workforce and having easy access to basic services and entertainment.

CTPark Bucharest West is strategically located directly on the A1 motorway the main entryway to the city through which 70% of all goods flow and to the west of Bucharest, the most developed industrial hub of the city. This prominent location at the main entryway to the city is ideal for companies looking to access the growing Bucharest market, and nearby towns are connected to the park by local transportation. Only a short drive away from the Bucharest city ring, the park is ideally situated for e-commerce and logistics operators looking for the ideal hub to serve the capital city and its growing population.

ABOUT CTP

CTP is the largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in terms of gross leasable area, with 11.2 million sq m. GLA in 10 countries (as of 30 September 2023). The company certifies all new buildings under BREEAM at 'very good' or above and has achieved a negligible-risk ESG rating from Sustainalytics, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit: www.ctp.eu.

About ARCESE

Arcese is a logistics operator with more than 2,800 employees and 70 locations worldwide. Arcese connects worlds and operates globally to offer innovative solutions and build tomorrows' logistics today. Ethics, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of the Group's growth and guide each of its people in anticipating customers' needs while guaranteeing maximum efficiency and a standard of operational excellence.

Arcese's corporate website: https://arcese.com/

