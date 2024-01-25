Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 22nd January 2024.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange.





LBank Weekly Listing Report, 22nd January 2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/195634_16b113b414a12960_001full.jpg

Project: NRT



Listing date: 22nd January



Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, BEP20



Official Website: https://myneogroup.myneo.org/introduction/introduction

About: NEO Credit (NRT), a pivotal token in the My NEO Group's FinTech and cryptocurrency initiatives, is integrated into the NEO ONE Super App as a versatile utility and gas token, streamlining fiat-crypto exchanges and supporting sophisticated bank card functionalities, thereby playing a key role in the group's commitment to financial innovation and autonomy, with further details available through their whitepaper, Telegram community, and Twitter updates.

Project: STOONE

Listing date: 22nd January

Key words: NFT, ERC20

Official Website: https://stoone.kr/

About: STOone (STOONE) is a groundbreaking platform revolutionizing the Security Token Offering market by seamlessly blending traditional investment with digital assets, ensuring a secure, regulatory-compliant environment, and empowering investors with real-time data and a variety of tokenized assets such as real estate and art.

Project: INFI

Listing date: 27th January

Key words: DeFi, Initial Listing, JUNO

Official Website: https://infinimos.net/

About: Infinimos (INFI) is an early-contributing, decentralized liquid staking derivative platform on the Cosmos blockchain, offering unique participation opportunities through its native token INFI, which serves as a staking incentive and plays vital roles such as liquidity provider and governance token, enhancing community development.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 15th January 2024 to 21st January 2024





Weekly Listing Summary January 15 - January 21

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/195634_16b113b414a12960_002full.jpg

Name: W3M

Official Website: https://web3met.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/w3m_usdt/

Name: SMILEY

Weekly gain: 5%

Official Website: https://smiley.ws/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/smiley_usdt/

Name: ZUZALU

Official Website: https://zuzalu.lol/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/zuzalu_usdt/

Name: MYRO

Weekly gain: 108%

Official Website: https://myrothedog.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/myro_usdt/

Name: MANTA

Weekly gain: 120%

Official Website: https://manta.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/manta_usdt/

Name: SAVM

Weekly gain: 260%

Official Website: https://satoshivm.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/savm_usdt/

Name: LIGO

Weekly gain: 111%

Official Website: https://ligo.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ligo_usdt/

Name: PMPY

Weekly gain: 48%

Official Website: https://www.prometheumprodigy.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pmpy_usdt/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195634

SOURCE: LBank