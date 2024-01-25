Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 22nd January 2024.
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 22nd January 2024
Project: NRT
Listing date: 22nd January
Key words: Utility, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website: https://myneogroup.myneo.org/introduction/introduction
About: NEO Credit (NRT), a pivotal token in the My NEO Group's FinTech and cryptocurrency initiatives, is integrated into the NEO ONE Super App as a versatile utility and gas token, streamlining fiat-crypto exchanges and supporting sophisticated bank card functionalities, thereby playing a key role in the group's commitment to financial innovation and autonomy, with further details available through their whitepaper, Telegram community, and Twitter updates.
Project: STOONE
Listing date: 22nd January
Key words: NFT, ERC20
Official Website: https://stoone.kr/
About: STOone (STOONE) is a groundbreaking platform revolutionizing the Security Token Offering market by seamlessly blending traditional investment with digital assets, ensuring a secure, regulatory-compliant environment, and empowering investors with real-time data and a variety of tokenized assets such as real estate and art.
Project: INFI
Listing date: 27th January
Key words: DeFi, Initial Listing, JUNO
Official Website: https://infinimos.net/
About: Infinimos (INFI) is an early-contributing, decentralized liquid staking derivative platform on the Cosmos blockchain, offering unique participation opportunities through its native token INFI, which serves as a staking incentive and plays vital roles such as liquidity provider and governance token, enhancing community development.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 15th January 2024 to 21st January 2024
Weekly Listing Summary January 15 - January 21
Name: W3M
Official Website: https://web3met.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/w3m_usdt/
Name: SMILEY
Weekly gain: 5%
Official Website: https://smiley.ws/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/smiley_usdt/
Name: ZUZALU
Official Website: https://zuzalu.lol/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/zuzalu_usdt/
Name: MYRO
Weekly gain: 108%
Official Website: https://myrothedog.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/myro_usdt/
Name: MANTA
Weekly gain: 120%
Official Website: https://manta.network/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/manta_usdt/
Name: SAVM
Weekly gain: 260%
Official Website: https://satoshivm.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/savm_usdt/
Name: LIGO
Weekly gain: 111%
Official Website: https://ligo.network/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ligo_usdt/
Name: PMPY
Weekly gain: 48%
Official Website: https://www.prometheumprodigy.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pmpy_usdt/
SOURCE: LBank