Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Gala Music (MUSIC) on January 25, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the MUSIC/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 12:00 UTC on the slated date.





MUSIC listing banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/195635_afc0232ea4da0b0a_001full.jpg

Gala Music (MUSIC) is a blockchain-based decentralized platform on GalaChain, offering a unique music experience with control and transparency for artists and rewarding engagement for fans through perks, incentives, and the MUSIC token, which can be used for various purposes including purchasing exclusive access and merchandise.

Introducing Gala Music: A Blockchain Revolution in Music Engagement and Monetization

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Gala Music (MUSIC), an innovative platform poised to transform the music industry by leveraging the power of blockchain technology. Founded with the vision of creating a decentralized ecosystem for music, Gala Music offers artists unprecedented control and transparency over their work, while simultaneously providing fans with a richer and more interactive musical experience. The platform addresses key issues in the traditional music industry, such as restrictive contracts and limited artist-fan interactions, by promoting a model that encourages direct engagement and fairer revenue distribution.

The platform is tailored to cater to a diverse audience, including listeners, fans, track owners, hosts, and artists, each contributing uniquely to the ecosystem. For artists, Gala Music provides an avenue for greater creative freedom and direct access to their fan base. Listeners, on the other hand, enjoy a more immersive and rewarding experience, with access to a wide range of music, exclusive content, and interactive features. The platform also introduces novel concepts like track rarity and tier systems, enhancing the collectibility and value of music tracks.

Gala Music's use of its proprietary blockchain, GalaChain, ensures efficient operations with near-real-time settlements and low gas fees. This technical backbone, combined with a focus on community governance and artist empowerment, positions Gala Music as a pioneering force in the music industry. As it evolves, the platform continues to refine its features, including self-service capabilities for artists and broadening its marketplace for partnerships, all while maintaining its core ethos of decentralization and user empowerment. With Gala Music, the music industry is set to enter a new era of growth, freedom, and connectivity.

About MUSIC Token

The MUSIC token is a pivotal element of the Gala Music ecosystem, functioning as a versatile utility token designed to drive engagement and reward participation within the platform. Crafted to harmonize the supply with the ecosystem's evolving needs and user activity, its emission is regulated by a dynamic bonding curve, ensuring a balance between demand and utility. This token not only facilitates transactions within the platform, such as purchasing music tracks and accessing exclusive content, but also plays a critical role in incentivizing various stakeholders, including artists, listeners, and node operators. By integrating MUSIC into its core operations, Gala Music fosters a sustainable, interactive, and equitable environment, where the token acts as a cornerstone for the platform's innovative economic model.

MUSIC is a cryptocurrency with a estimated circulating supply of 100M (i.e., 100,000,000). It is built on the GalaChain network and bridged to ETH as an ERC20 token for trading purposes. In the future, there are plans to support GalaChain network in various CEXs (Centralized Exchanges). The MUSIC token distribution is allocated across various stakeholders. 50% of the tokens are allocated to the ecosystem operator for platform engagement and partnerships. The remaining 50% is divided as follows: 35% to Gala MUSIC Jukebox operators, 25% to MUSIC track owners, 25% to Supportive Ecosystem Actors, 10% to MUSIC artists, and 5% to Founders Node operators. The MUSIC token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on January 25, 2024. Users who are interested in MUSIC can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about MUSIC Token:

Official Website: https://music.gala.com/

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0xD8c0b13B551718b808fc97eAd59499d5Ef862775

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gogalamusic

Twitter: https://x.com/GoGalaMusic

Telegram: https://t.me/PoweredByGala

Discord: https://discord.gg/FZkasGVbJt

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195635

SOURCE: LBank