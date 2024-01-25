

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) said that its board has approved the new share-based long-term incentive plan and an employee share purchase plan under which awards may be granted until December 31, 2026.



Under the Long-term Incentive Plan for 2024-2026, the company may grant eligible executives and other employees awards in the form of both performance shares and restricted shares.



Awards under the LTI Plan may be granted between the date the plan is approved and December 31, 2026. The restriction periods for the last awards granted under the LTI Plan would end in 2029.



The potential maximum aggregate number of Nokia shares that may be issued based on awards granted under the LTI plan in 2024, 2025 and 2026 is 350 million shares.



Nokia noted that the purpose of the Employee Share Purchase Plan (ESPP) is to encourage share ownership within the Nokia employee population, increasing engagement and sense of ownership in the company.



Under the ESPP 2024-2026, the eligible employees may elect to make contributions from their monthly net salary to purchase Nokia shares at market value on pre-determined dates on a quarterly basis during the applicable plan period.



Nokia noted that it would deliver one matching share for every two purchased shares that the participant still holds at the end of applicable plan cycle. In addition, the participants may be offered free shares subject to meeting certain conditions related to participation as determined by the Board.



The maximum number of shares that can be issued under all plan cycles commencing under the ESPP in 2024, 2025 and 2026 is 45 million.



