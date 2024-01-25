Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Quarterly Factsheet
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 25
From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Date: 25 January 2024
Quarterly Factsheet
The Company announces that its Factsheet and Commentary for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 is now available on the Company's website at:
Factsheet:
https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Gresham-House-SEC-plc-31-December-2023-factsheet.pdf
Commentary:
https://greshamhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Strategic-Equity-Capital-plc-Factsheet-Commentary-Q4-2023.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500