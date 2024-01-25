International Business Machines Corp - Final Results
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 25
IBM RELEASES FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS
Revenue growth in all segments; Strong margin expansion and cash generation
ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2024 -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results.
"In the fourth quarter, we grew revenue in all of our segments, driven by continued adoption of our hybrid cloud and AI offerings. Client demand for AI is accelerating and our book of business for watsonx and generative AI roughly doubled from the third to the fourth quarter," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "For the year, revenue growth was in line with our expectations, and we exceeded our free cash flow objective. Based on the strength of our portfolio and demonstrated track record of innovation, for 2024 we expect revenue performance in line with our mid-single digit model and about $12 billion in free cash flow."
Fourth-Quarter Highlights
- Revenue
- Revenue of $17.4 billion, up 4 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
- Software revenue up 3 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
- Consulting revenue up 6 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure revenue up 3 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
- Profit Margin
- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 59.1 percent, up 1.4 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 60.1 percent, up 1.4 points
- Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 21.6 percent, up 1.8 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 24.0 percent, up 1.1 points
Full-Year Highlights
- Revenue of $61.9 billion, up 2 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
- Software revenue up 5 percent
- Consulting revenue up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure revenue down 5 percent, down 4 percent at constant currency
- Profit Margin
- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 55.4 percent, up 1.4 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 56.5 percent, up 1.3 points
- Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 14.0 percent, up 12.1 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 16.7 percent, up 0.4 points
- Cash Flow
- Net cash from operating activities of $13.9 billion, up $3.5 billion; free cash flow of $11.2 billion, up $1.9 billion
FOURTH QUARTER 2023 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
Revenue
Gross
Profit
Gross
Pre-tax
Income
Pre-tax
Income
Margin
Net
Income
Diluted
Earnings
Per Share
GAAP from
$ 17.4 B
$ 10.3 B
59.1
%
$ 3.8 B
21.6
%
$ 3.3 B
$ 3.54
Year/Year
4
%(1)
7
%
1.4
Pts
13
%
1.8
Pts
14
%
13
%
Operating
(Non-GAAP)
$ 10.4 B
60.1
%
$ 4.2 B
24.0
%
$ 3.6 B
$ 3.87
Year/Year
7
%
1.4
Pts
9
%
1.1
Pts
9
%
8
%
(1) 3% at constant currency
"We again demonstrated the fundamental strengths of our business in the fourth quarter through solid, broad-based revenue growth, continued profit margin expansion, increased productivity gains and strong cash generation," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Throughout 2023, those strengths enabled us to increase our investment in R&D and talent, and complete nine acquisitions to bolster our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, all while continuing to return value to shareholders through our dividend."
Segment Results for Fourth Quarter
- Software - revenues of $7.5 billion, up 3.1 percent, up 2.0 percent at constant currency:
- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 2 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency:
-- Red Hat up 8 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
-- Automation up 1 percent, flat at constant currency
-- Data & AI up 1 percent
-- Security down 5 percent, down 6 percent at constant currency
- Transaction Processing up 5 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency
- Consulting - revenues of $5.0 billion, up 5.8 percent, up 5.5 percent at constant currency:
- Business Transformation up 6 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
- Technology Consulting up 5 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency
- Application Operations up 7 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure - revenues of $4.6 billion, up 2.7 percent, up 2.0 percent at constant currency:
- Hybrid Infrastructure up 8 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
-- IBM zSystems up 8 percent
-- Distributed Infrastructure up 8 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
- Infrastructure Support down 9 percent
- Financing - revenues of $0.2 billion, up 1.8 percent, up 0.3 percent at constant currency
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
In the fourth quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.5 billion, up $0.5 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $6.3 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $6.1 billion, up $0.9 billion year to year. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the fourth quarter.
For the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $13.9 billion, up $3.5 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $12.7 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $11.2 billion, up $1.9 billion year to year.
IBM ended the fourth quarter with $13.5 billion of cash and marketable securities, up $4.6 billion from year-end 2022. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $11.9 billion, totaled $56.5 billion, up $5.6 billion since the end of 2022.
Full-Year 2023 Results
FULL-YEAR 2023 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY
Revenue
Gross
Profit
Gross
Pre-tax
Income
Pre-tax
Income
Margin
Net
Income
Diluted
Earnings
Per Share
GAAP from
$ 61.9 B
$ 34.3 B
55.4
%
$ 8.7 B
14.0
%
$ 7.5 B
$ 8.15
Year/Year
2
%(1)
5
%
1.4
Pts
NM
(2)
12.1
Pts(2)
NM
(2)
NM
%(2)
Operating
(Non-GAAP)
$ 34.9 B
56.5
%
$ 10.3 B
16.7
%
$ 8.9 B
$ 9.62
Year/Year
5
%
1.3
Pts
5
%
0.4
Pts
7
%
5
%
(1) 3% at constant currency
(2) GAAP YTY results include the impact of a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge related to the transfer of a portion of the
Full-Year 2024 Expectations
- Revenue: The company expects constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a one-point headwind to revenue growth
- Free cash flow: The company expects about $12 billion in free cash flow
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:
IBM results -
- adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
- presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
- free cash flow;
- net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;
- adjusted EBITDA.
The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.
For watsonx and generative AI, book of business includes Software transactional revenue, SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings.
Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022(1)
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
Software
$ 7,514
$ 7,288
$ 26,308
$ 25,037
Consulting
5,048
4,770
19,985
19,107
Infrastructure
4,604
4,483
14,593
15,288
Financing
175
172
741
645
Other
41
(22)
233
453
TOTAL REVENUE
17,381
16,690
61,860
60,530
GROSS PROFIT
10,267
9,632
34,300
32,687
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
Software
81.7
%
81.2
%
80.1
%
79.6
%
Consulting
27.7
%
27.4
%
26.6
%
25.5
%
Infrastructure
60.6
%
54.9
%
56.0
%
52.8
%
Financing
50.2
%
47.1
%
48.1
%
38.3
%
TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
59.1
%
57.7
%
55.4
%
54.0
%
EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
S,G&A
4,791
4,765
19,003
18,609
R,D&E
1,748
1,604
6,775
6,567
Intellectual property and custom development
(242)
(245)
(860)
(663)
Other (income) and expense
(193)
(118)
(914)
5,803
Interest expense
405
313
1,607
1,216
TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME
6,509
6,320
25,610
31,531
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
BEFORE INCOME TAXES
3,759
3,312
8,690
1,156
Pre-tax margin
21.6
%
19.8
%
14.0
%
1.9
%
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes
474
443
1,176
(626)
Effective tax rate
12.6
%
13.4
%
13.5
%
(54.2)
%
INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 3,285
$ 2,869
$ 7,514
$ 1,783
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of
3
(159)
(12)
(143)
NET INCOME
$ 3,288
$ 2,711
$ 7,502
$ 1,639
EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
Assuming Dilution
Continuing Operations
$ 3.54
$ 3.13
$ 8.15
$ 1.95
Discontinued Operations
$ 0.00
$ (0.17)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.16)
TOTAL
$ 3.55
$ 2.96
$ 8.14
$ 1.80
Basic
Continuing Operations
$ 3.59
$ 3.17
$ 8.25
$ 1.97
Discontinued Operations
$ 0.00
$ (0.18)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.16)
TOTAL
$ 3.59
$ 2.99
$ 8.23
$ 1.82
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON
Assuming Dilution
927.3
915.9
922.1
912.3
Basic
914.7
905.8
911.2
902.7
____________________
(1) Includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Millions)
At
At
ASSETS:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 13,068
$ 7,886
Restricted cash
21
103
Marketable securities
373
852
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net
7,214
6,541
Short-term financing receivables, net
6,793
7,790
Other accounts receivable, net
640
817
Inventories
1,161
1,552
Deferred costs
998
967
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,639
2,611
Total Current Assets
32,908
29,118
Property, plant and equipment, net
5,501
5,334
Operating right-of-use assets, net
3,220
2,878
Long-term financing receivables, net
5,766
5,806
Prepaid pension assets
7,506
8,236
Deferred costs
842
866
Deferred taxes
6,656
6,256
Goodwill
60,178
55,949
Intangibles, net
11,036
11,184
Investments and sundry assets
1,626
1,617
Total Assets
$ 135,241
$ 127,243
LIABILITIES:
Current Liabilities:
Taxes
$ 2,270
$ 2,196
Short-term debt
6,426
4,760
Accounts payable
4,132
4,051
Deferred income
13,451
12,032
Operating lease liabilities
820
874
Other liabilities
7,022
7,592
Total Current Liabilities
34,122
31,505
Long-term debt
50,121
46,189
Retirement related obligations
10,808
9,596
Deferred income
3,533
3,499
Operating lease liabilities
2,568
2,190
Other liabilities
11,475
12,243
Total Liabilities
112,628
105,222
EQUITY:
IBM Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
59,643
58,343
Retained earnings
151,276
149,825
Treasury stock - at cost
(169,624)
(169,484)
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(18,761)
(16,740)
Total IBM Stockholders' Equity
22,533
21,944
Noncontrolling interests
80
77
Total Equity
22,613
22,021
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 135,241
$ 127,243
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW ANALYSIS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars in Millions)
2023
2022
2023
2022(1)
Net Cash from Operations per GAAP
$ 4,463
$ 3,965
$ 13,931
$ 10,435
Less: change in IBM Financing receivables
(1,887)
(1,788)
1,233
(717)
Capital Expenditures, net
(263)
(544)
(1,488)
(1,860)
Free Cash Flow
6,087
5,209
11,210
9,291
Acquisitions
(137)
(1,329)
(5,082)
(2,348)
Divestitures
-
1
(4)
1,272
Dividends
(1,518)
(1,494)
(6,040)
(5,948)
Non-Financing Debt
(2,025)
(2,777)
5,547
1,909
Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)
59
(498)
(1,009)
(2,893)
Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term
$ 2,466
$ (888)
$ 4,622
$ 1,283
____________________
(1) Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars in Millions)
2023
2022
2023
2022(1)
Net Income from Operations
$ 3,288
$ 2,711
$ 7,502
$ 1,639
Pension Settlement Charge
-
-
-
5,894
Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles
1,152
1,137
4,395
4,802
Stock-based Compensation
291
|
248
1,133
987
Operating assets and liabilities / Other, net(2)
1,619
1,657
(332)
(2,170)
IBM Financing A/R
(1,887)
(1,788)
1,233
(717)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$ 4,463
$ 3,965
$ 13,931
$ 10,435
Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds
(263)
(544)
(1,488)
(1,860)
Divestitures, net of cash transferred
-
1
(4)
1,272
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(137)
(1,329)
(5,082)
(2,348)
Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net
3,236
553
(496)
(1,265)
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities
$ 2,837
$ (1,318)
$ (7,070)
$ (4,202)
Debt, net of payments & proceeds
(122)
(1,350)
4,497
1,221
Dividends
(1,518)
(1,494)
(6,040)
(5,948)
Financing - Other
26
(8)
(226)
(231)
Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities
$ (1,615)
$ (2,852)
$ (1,769)
$ (4,958)
Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash
128
219
9
(244)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted
$ 5,814
$ 13
$ 5,101
$ 1,032
____________________
(1) Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations.
(2) Full-year 2022 includes a $1.5 billion tax effect associated with the one-time, non-cash, pension settlement charge.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars in Billions)
2023
2022
Yr/Yr
2023
2022
Yr/Yr
Net Income as reported (GAAP)
$ 3.3
$ 2.7
$ 0.6
$ 7.5
$ 1.6
$ 5.9
Less: Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
0.0
(0.2)
0.2
0.0
(0.1)
0.1
Income from continuing operations
3.3
2.9
0.4
7.5
1.8
5.7
Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops.
0.5
0.4
0.0
1.2
(0.6)
1.8
Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP)
3.8
3.3
0.4
8.7
1.2
7.5
Non-operating adjustments (before tax)
Acquisition-related charges(1)
0.4
0.4
0.0
1.7
1.8
(0.1)
Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income)(2)
0.0
0.1
(0.1)
0.0
6.5
(6.6)
Kyndryl-related impacts
-
0.0
0.0
-
0.4
(0.4)
Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops.
4.2
3.8
0.3
10.3
9.8
0.5
Net interest expense
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.9
1.1
(0.1)
Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets
0.7
0.7
0.0
2.8
3.1
(0.3)
Stock-based compensation
0.3
0.2
0.0
1.1
1.0
0.1
Workforce rebalancing charges
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
Corporate (gains) and charges(3)
0.0
0.0
0.0
(0.1)
(0.3)
0.3
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 5.5
$ 5.0
$ 0.4
$ 15.5
$ 14.6
$ 0.9
____________________
(1) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets.
(2) Full-year 2022 includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion.
(3) Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures.
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$ 7,514
$ 5,048
$ 4,604
$ 175
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations(1)
$ 2,417
$ 582
$ 1,185
$ 117
Pre-tax Margin(1)
32.2
%
11.5
%
25.7
%
67.3
%
Change YTY Revenue
3.1
%
5.8
%
2.7
%
1.8
%
Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency
2.0
%
5.5
%
2.0
%
0.3
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$ 7,288
$ 4,770
$ 4,483
$ 172
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
$ 2,347
$ 523
$ 1,026
$ 75
Pre-tax Margin
32.2
%
11.0
%
22.9
%
43.6
%
____________________
(1) The fourth-quarter 2023 pre-tax charge of approximately $0.03 billion for workforce rebalancing is not included in the measure of
Year Ended December 31, 2023
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$ 26,308
$ 19,985
$ 14,593
$ 741
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations(1)
$ 6,571
$ 1,918
$ 2,421
$ 374
Pre-tax Margin(1)
25.0
%
9.6
%
16.6
%
50.5
%
Change YTY Revenue
5.1
%
4.6
%
(4.5)
%
14.8
%
Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency
5.2
%
6.1
%
(3.9)
%
15.0
%
Year Ended December 31, 2022
(Dollars in Millions)
Software
Consulting
Infrastructure
Financing
Revenue
$ 25,037
$ 19,107
$ 15,288
$ 645
Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations
$ 6,162
$ 1,677
$ 2,262
$ 340
Pre-tax Margin
24.6
%
8.8
%
14.8
%
52.6
%
____________________
(1) The full-year 2023 pre-tax charge of approximately $0.4 billion for workforce rebalancing is not included in the measure of segment
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Continuing Operations
GAAP
Acquisition-
Related
Adjustments (1)
Retirement-
Related
Adjustments (2)
Tax
Reform
Impacts
Kyndryl-
Related
Impacts
Operating
(Non-
Gross Profit
$ 10,267
$ 172
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 10,439
Gross Profit Margin
59.1
%
1.0
pts.
-
pts.
-
pts.
-
pts.
60.1
%
S,G&A
$ 4,791
$ (271)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 4,520
Other (Income) & Expense
(193)
12
22
-
-
(159)
Total Expense & Other
6,509
(259)
22
-
-
6,272
Pre-tax Income from
3,759
431
(22)
-
-
4,167
Pre-tax Income Margin from
21.6
%
2.5
pts.
(0.1)
pts.
-
pts.
-
pts.
24.0
%
Provision for/(Benefit from)
$ 474
$ 91
$ 19
$ (4)
$ -
$ 580
Effective Tax Rate
12.6
%
0.9
pts.
0.5
pts.
(0.1)
pts.
-
pts.
13.9
%
Income from Continuing
$ 3,285
$ 339
$ (41)
$ 4
$ -
$ 3,587
Income Margin from
18.9
%
2.0
pts.
(0.2)
pts.
0.0
pts.
-
pts.
20.6
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share:
$ 3.54
$ 0.37
$ (0.04)
$ 0.00
$ -
$ 3.87
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Continuing Operations
GAAP
Acquisition-
Related
Adjustments (1)
Retirement-
Related
Adjustments (2)
Tax
Reform
Impacts
Kyndryl-
Related
Impacts (3)
Operating
(Non-
Gross Profit
$ 9,632
$ 156
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 9,788
Gross Profit Margin
57.7
%
0.9
pts.
-
pts.
-
pts.
-
pts.
58.6
%
S,G&A
$ 4,765
$ (262)
$ -
$ -
$ 0
$ 4,503
Other (Income) & Expense
(118)
(1)
(93)
-
2
(210)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
6,320
(263)
(93)
-
2
5,965
Pre-tax Income from Continuing
3,312
419
93
-
(2)
3,823
Pre-tax Income Margin from
19.8
%
2.5
pts.
0.6
pts.
-
pts.
0.0
pts.
22.9
%
Provision for/(Benefit from)
$ 443
$ 109
$ 16
$ (42)
$ -
$ 526
Effective Tax Rate
13.4
%
1.4
pts.
0.1
pts.
(1.1)
pts.
0.0
pts.
13.8
%
Income from Continuing
$ 2,869
$ 310
$ 77
$ 42
$ (2)
$ 3,296
Income Margin from Continuing
17.2
%
1.9
pts.
0.5
pts.
0.3
pts.
0.0
pts.
19.8
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share:
$ 3.13
$ 0.34
$ 0.08
$ 0.05
$ 0.00
$ 3.60
____________________
(1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax
(2)
Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
(3) Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM and the related cash-settled swap.
(4)
Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Continuing Operations
GAAP
Acquisition-
Related
Adjustments (1)
Retirement-
Related
Adjustments (2)
Tax
Reform
Impacts
Kyndryl-
Related
Impacts
Operating
(Non-
Gross Profit
$ 34,300
$ 631
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 34,931
Gross Profit Margin
55.4
%
1.0
pts.
-
pts.
-
pts.
-
pts.
56.5
%
S,G&A
$ 19,003
$ (1,039)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 17,964
Other (Income) & Expense
(914)
10
39
-
-
(866)
Total Expense & Other
25,610
(1,029)
39
-
-
24,620
Pre-tax Income from
8,690
1,660
(39)
-
-
10,311
Pre-tax Income Margin from
14.0
%
2.7
pts.
(0.1)
pts.
-
pts.
-
pts.
16.7
%
Provision for/(Benefit from)
$ 1,176
$ 368
$ (8)
$ (95)
$ -
$ 1,441
Effective Tax Rate
13.5
%
1.4
pts.
0.0
pts.
(0.9)
pts.
-
pts.
14.0
%
Income from Continuing
$ 7,514
$ 1,292
$ (30)
$ 95
$ -
$ 8,870
Income Margin from
12.1
%
2.1
pts.
0.0
pts.
0.2
pts.
-
pts.
14.3
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share:
$ 8.15
$ 1.40
$ (0.03)
$ 0.10
$ -
$ 9.62
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Continuing Operations
GAAP
Acquisition-
Related
Adjustments (1)
Retirement-
Related
Adjustments (2)
Tax
Reform
Impacts
Kyndryl-
Related
Impacts (3)
Operating
(Non-
Gross Profit
$ 32,687
$ 682
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 33,370
Gross Profit Margin
54.0
%
1.1
pts.
-
pts.
-
pts.
-
pts.
55.1
%
S,G&A
$ 18,609
$ (1,080)
$ -
$ -
$ 0
$ 17,529
Other (Income) & Expense
5,803
(3)
(6,548)
-
(351)
(1,099)
Total Expense & Other (Income)
31,531
(1,083)
(6,548)
-
(351)
23,549
Pre-tax Income from Continuing
1,156
1,765
6,548
-
351
9,821
Pre-tax Income Margin from
1.9
%
2.9
pts.
10.8
pts.
-
pts.
0.6
pts.
16.2
%
Provision for/(Benefit from)
$ (626)
$ 436
$ 1,615
$ 70
$ -
$ 1,495
Effective Tax Rate
(54.2)
%
14.2
pts.
52.6
pts.
0.7
pts.
1.9
pts.
15.2
%
Income from Continuing
$ 1,783
$ 1,329
$ 4,933
$ (70)
$ 351
$ 8,326
Income Margin from Continuing
2.9
%
2.2
pts.
8.1
pts.
(0.1)
pts.
0.6
pts.
13.8
%
Diluted Earnings Per Share:
$ 1.95
$ 1.46
$ 5.41
$ (0.08)
$ 0.38
$ 9.13
____________________
(1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax
(2)
Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
(3) Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM and the related cash-settled swap.
(4)
Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Year Ended
(Dollars in Billions)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$ 4.5
$ 4.0
$ 13.9
$ 10.4
Add:
Net interest expense
0.3
0.2
0.9
1.1
Provision for / (Benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations(1)
0.5
0.4
1.2
(0.6)
Less change in:
Financing receivables
(1.9)
(1.8)
1.2
(0.7)
Other assets and liabilities / Other, net(1)(2)
1.6
1.4
(0.7)
(3.1)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 5.5
$ 5.0
$ 15.5
$ 14.6
__________
(1) Full-year 2022 includes a $1.5 billion tax effect associated with the one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge.
(2) Other assets and liabilities / Other, net mainly consists of Operating assets and liabilities / Other, net in the Cash flow chart, workforce
