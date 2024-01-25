Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrakete: Ihre große Chance mit dieser Aktie in 2024 Gewinne zu erzielen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
25.01.24
09:33 Uhr
172,35 Euro
+12,45
+7,79 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
172,25172,3009:34
0,0000,00009:34
PR Newswire
25.01.2024 | 08:06
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Business Machines Corp - Final Results

International Business Machines Corp - Final Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 25

IBM RELEASES FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue growth in all segments; Strong margin expansion and cash generation

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2024 -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2319830/4511865/IBM_LOGO_1.jpg

"In the fourth quarter, we grew revenue in all of our segments, driven by continued adoption of our hybrid cloud and AI offerings. Client demand for AI is accelerating and our book of business for watsonx and generative AI roughly doubled from the third to the fourth quarter," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "For the year, revenue growth was in line with our expectations, and we exceeded our free cash flow objective. Based on the strength of our portfolio and demonstrated track record of innovation, for 2024 we expect revenue performance in line with our mid-single digit model and about $12 billion in free cash flow."

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $17.4 billion, up 4 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
    - Software revenue up 3 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting revenue up 6 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue up 3 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
  • Profit Margin
    - Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 59.1 percent, up 1.4 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 60.1 percent, up 1.4 points
    - Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 21.6 percent, up 1.8 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 24.0 percent, up 1.1 points

Full-Year Highlights

  • Revenue of $61.9 billion, up 2 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
    - Software revenue up 5 percent
    - Consulting revenue up 5 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue down 5 percent, down 4 percent at constant currency
  • Profit Margin
    - Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 55.4 percent, up 1.4 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 56.5 percent, up 1.3 points
    - Pre-Tax Income Margin: GAAP: 14.0 percent, up 12.1 points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 16.7 percent, up 0.4 points
  • Cash Flow
    - Net cash from operating activities of $13.9 billion, up $3.5 billion; free cash flow of $11.2 billion, up $1.9 billion

FOURTH QUARTER 2023 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Gross
Profit
Margin

Pre-tax

Income

Pre-tax

Income

Margin

Net

Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

GAAP from
Continuing
Operations

$ 17.4 B

$ 10.3 B

59.1

%

$ 3.8 B

21.6

%

$ 3.3 B

$ 3.54

Year/Year

4

%(1)

7

%

1.4

Pts

13

%

1.8

Pts

14

%

13

%

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

$ 10.4 B

60.1

%

$ 4.2 B

24.0

%

$ 3.6 B

$ 3.87

Year/Year

7

%

1.4

Pts

9

%

1.1

Pts

9

%

8

%

(1) 3% at constant currency

"We again demonstrated the fundamental strengths of our business in the fourth quarter through solid, broad-based revenue growth, continued profit margin expansion, increased productivity gains and strong cash generation," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Throughout 2023, those strengths enabled us to increase our investment in R&D and talent, and complete nine acquisitions to bolster our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, all while continuing to return value to shareholders through our dividend."

Segment Results for Fourth Quarter

  • Software - revenues of $7.5 billion, up 3.1 percent, up 2.0 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 2 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency:
    -- Red Hat up 8 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
    -- Automation up 1 percent, flat at constant currency
    -- Data & AI up 1 percent
    -- Security down 5 percent, down 6 percent at constant currency
    - Transaction Processing up 5 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency
  • Consulting - revenues of $5.0 billion, up 5.8 percent, up 5.5 percent at constant currency:
    - Business Transformation up 6 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
    - Technology Consulting up 5 percent, up 4 percent at constant currency
    - Application Operations up 7 percent, up 6 percent at constant currency
  • Infrastructure - revenues of $4.6 billion, up 2.7 percent, up 2.0 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Infrastructure up 8 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
    -- IBM zSystems up 8 percent
    -- Distributed Infrastructure up 8 percent, up 7 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure Support down 9 percent
  • Financing - revenues of $0.2 billion, up 1.8 percent, up 0.3 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
In the fourth quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.5 billion, up $0.5 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $6.3 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $6.1 billion, up $0.9 billion year to year. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the fourth quarter.

For the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $13.9 billion, up $3.5 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $12.7 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $11.2 billion, up $1.9 billion year to year.

IBM ended the fourth quarter with $13.5 billion of cash and marketable securities, up $4.6 billion from year-end 2022. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $11.9 billion, totaled $56.5 billion, up $5.6 billion since the end of 2022.

Full-Year 2023 Results

FULL-YEAR 2023 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY

Revenue

Gross

Profit

Gross
Profit
Margin

Pre-tax

Income

Pre-tax

Income

Margin

Net

Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

GAAP from
Continuing
Operations

$ 61.9 B

$ 34.3 B

55.4

%

$ 8.7 B

14.0

%

$ 7.5 B

$ 8.15

Year/Year

2

%(1)

5

%

1.4

Pts

NM

(2)

12.1

Pts(2)

NM

(2)

NM

%(2)

Operating

(Non-GAAP)

$ 34.9 B

56.5

%

$ 10.3 B

16.7

%

$ 8.9 B

$ 9.62

Year/Year

5

%

1.3

Pts

5

%

0.4

Pts

7

%

5

%

(1) 3% at constant currency

(2) GAAP YTY results include the impact of a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge related to the transfer of a portion of the
company's U.S. defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets to third-party insurers in third-quarter 2022.

Full-Year 2024 Expectations

  • Revenue: The company expects constant currency revenue growth consistent with its mid-single digit model. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a one-point headwind to revenue growth
  • Free cash flow: The company expects about $12 billion in free cash flow

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results -

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • free cash flow;
  • net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;
  • adjusted EBITDA.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

For watsonx and generative AI, book of business includes Software transactional revenue, SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings.

Conference Call and Webcast
IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-4q23. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact: IBM
Sarah Meron, 347-891-1770
sarah.meron@ibm.com

Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847
tfdavids@us.ibm.com

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022(1)

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

Software

$ 7,514

$ 7,288

$ 26,308

$ 25,037

Consulting

5,048

4,770

19,985

19,107

Infrastructure

4,604

4,483

14,593

15,288

Financing

175

172

741

645

Other

41

(22)

233

453

TOTAL REVENUE

17,381

16,690

61,860

60,530

GROSS PROFIT

10,267

9,632

34,300

32,687

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

Software

81.7

%

81.2

%

80.1

%

79.6

%

Consulting

27.7

%

27.4

%

26.6

%

25.5

%

Infrastructure

60.6

%

54.9

%

56.0

%

52.8

%

Financing

50.2

%

47.1

%

48.1

%

38.3

%

TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

59.1

%

57.7

%

55.4

%

54.0

%

EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

S,G&A

4,791

4,765

19,003

18,609

R,D&E

1,748

1,604

6,775

6,567

Intellectual property and custom development
income

(242)

(245)

(860)

(663)

Other (income) and expense

(193)

(118)

(914)

5,803

Interest expense

405

313

1,607

1,216

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

6,509

6,320

25,610

31,531

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

3,759

3,312

8,690

1,156

Pre-tax margin

21.6

%

19.8

%

14.0

%

1.9

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes

474

443

1,176

(626)

Effective tax rate

12.6

%

13.4

%

13.5

%

(54.2)

%

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 3,285

$ 2,869

$ 7,514

$ 1,783

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of
taxes

3

(159)

(12)

(143)

NET INCOME

$ 3,288

$ 2,711

$ 7,502

$ 1,639

EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

Assuming Dilution

Continuing Operations

$ 3.54

$ 3.13

$ 8.15

$ 1.95

Discontinued Operations

$ 0.00

$ (0.17)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.16)

TOTAL

$ 3.55

$ 2.96

$ 8.14

$ 1.80

Basic

Continuing Operations

$ 3.59

$ 3.17

$ 8.25

$ 1.97

Discontinued Operations

$ 0.00

$ (0.18)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.16)

TOTAL

$ 3.59

$ 2.99

$ 8.23

$ 1.82

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON
SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's)

Assuming Dilution

927.3

915.9

922.1

912.3

Basic

914.7

905.8

911.2

902.7

____________________

(1) Includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Millions)

At
December 31,
2023

At
December 31,
2022

ASSETS:

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,068

$ 7,886

Restricted cash

21

103

Marketable securities

373

852

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

7,214

6,541

Short-term financing receivables, net

6,793

7,790

Other accounts receivable, net

640

817

Inventories

1,161

1,552

Deferred costs

998

967

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,639

2,611

Total Current Assets

32,908

29,118

Property, plant and equipment, net

5,501

5,334

Operating right-of-use assets, net

3,220

2,878

Long-term financing receivables, net

5,766

5,806

Prepaid pension assets

7,506

8,236

Deferred costs

842

866

Deferred taxes

6,656

6,256

Goodwill

60,178

55,949

Intangibles, net

11,036

11,184

Investments and sundry assets

1,626

1,617

Total Assets

$ 135,241

$ 127,243

LIABILITIES:

Current Liabilities:

Taxes

$ 2,270

$ 2,196

Short-term debt

6,426

4,760

Accounts payable

4,132

4,051

Deferred income

13,451

12,032

Operating lease liabilities

820

874

Other liabilities

7,022

7,592

Total Current Liabilities

34,122

31,505

Long-term debt

50,121

46,189

Retirement related obligations

10,808

9,596

Deferred income

3,533

3,499

Operating lease liabilities

2,568

2,190

Other liabilities

11,475

12,243

Total Liabilities

112,628

105,222

EQUITY:

IBM Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock

59,643

58,343

Retained earnings

151,276

149,825

Treasury stock - at cost

(169,624)

(169,484)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(18,761)

(16,740)

Total IBM Stockholders' Equity

22,533

21,944

Noncontrolling interests

80

77

Total Equity

22,613

22,021

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 135,241

$ 127,243

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

(Dollars in Millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022(1)

Net Cash from Operations per GAAP

$ 4,463

$ 3,965

$ 13,931

$ 10,435

Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

(1,887)

(1,788)

1,233

(717)

Capital Expenditures, net

(263)

(544)

(1,488)

(1,860)

Free Cash Flow

6,087

5,209

11,210

9,291

Acquisitions

(137)

(1,329)

(5,082)

(2,348)

Divestitures

-

1

(4)

1,272

Dividends

(1,518)

(1,494)

(6,040)

(5,948)

Non-Financing Debt

(2,025)

(2,777)

5,547

1,909

Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt)

59

(498)

(1,009)

(2,893)

Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term
Marketable Securities

$ 2,466

$ (888)

$ 4,622

$ 1,283

____________________

(1) Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

(Dollars in Millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022(1)

Net Income from Operations

$ 3,288

$ 2,711

$ 7,502

$ 1,639

Pension Settlement Charge

-

-

-

5,894

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles

1,152

1,137

4,395

4,802

Stock-based Compensation

291

248

1,133

987

Operating assets and liabilities / Other, net(2)

1,619

1,657

(332)

(2,170)

IBM Financing A/R

(1,887)

(1,788)

1,233

(717)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 4,463

$ 3,965

$ 13,931

$ 10,435

Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds

(263)

(544)

(1,488)

(1,860)

Divestitures, net of cash transferred

-

1

(4)

1,272

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(137)

(1,329)

(5,082)

(2,348)

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

3,236

553

(496)

(1,265)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities

$ 2,837

$ (1,318)

$ (7,070)

$ (4,202)

Debt, net of payments & proceeds

(122)

(1,350)

4,497

1,221

Dividends

(1,518)

(1,494)

(6,040)

(5,948)

Financing - Other

26

(8)

(226)

(231)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities

$ (1,615)

$ (2,852)

$ (1,769)

$ (4,958)

Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

128

219

9

(244)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted
Cash

$ 5,814

$ 13

$ 5,101

$ 1,032

____________________

(1) Includes immaterial cash flows from discontinued operations.

(2) Full-year 2022 includes a $1.5 billion tax effect associated with the one-time, non-cash, pension settlement charge.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

(Dollars in Billions)

2023

2022

Yr/Yr

2023

2022

Yr/Yr

Net Income as reported (GAAP)

$ 3.3

$ 2.7

$ 0.6

$ 7.5

$ 1.6

$ 5.9

Less: Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

0.0

(0.2)

0.2

0.0

(0.1)

0.1

Income from continuing operations

3.3

2.9

0.4

7.5

1.8

5.7

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops.

0.5

0.4

0.0

1.2

(0.6)

1.8

Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP)

3.8

3.3

0.4

8.7

1.2

7.5

Non-operating adjustments (before tax)

Acquisition-related charges(1)

0.4

0.4

0.0

1.7

1.8

(0.1)

Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income)(2)

0.0

0.1

(0.1)

0.0

6.5

(6.6)

Kyndryl-related impacts

-

0.0

0.0

-

0.4

(0.4)

Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops.

4.2

3.8

0.3

10.3

9.8

0.5

Net interest expense

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.9

1.1

(0.1)

Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets

0.7

0.7

0.0

2.8

3.1

(0.3)

Stock-based compensation

0.3

0.2

0.0

1.1

1.0

0.1

Workforce rebalancing charges

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.4

0.0

0.4

Corporate (gains) and charges(3)

0.0

0.0

0.0

(0.1)

(0.3)

0.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 5.5

$ 5.0

$ 0.4

$ 15.5

$ 14.6

$ 0.9

____________________

(1) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets.

(2) Full-year 2022 includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion.

(3) Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 7,514

$ 5,048

$ 4,604

$ 175

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations(1)

$ 2,417

$ 582

$ 1,185

$ 117

Pre-tax Margin(1)

32.2

%

11.5

%

25.7

%

67.3

%

Change YTY Revenue

3.1

%

5.8

%

2.7

%

1.8

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

2.0

%

5.5

%

2.0

%

0.3

%

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 7,288

$ 4,770

$ 4,483

$ 172

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

$ 2,347

$ 523

$ 1,026

$ 75

Pre-tax Margin

32.2

%

11.0

%

22.9

%

43.6

%

____________________

(1) The fourth-quarter 2023 pre-tax charge of approximately $0.03 billion for workforce rebalancing is not included in the measure of
segment pre-tax income, consistent with the company's management system.

Year Ended December 31, 2023

(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 26,308

$ 19,985

$ 14,593

$ 741

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations(1)

$ 6,571

$ 1,918

$ 2,421

$ 374

Pre-tax Margin(1)

25.0

%

9.6

%

16.6

%

50.5

%

Change YTY Revenue

5.1

%

4.6

%

(4.5)

%

14.8

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency

5.2

%

6.1

%

(3.9)

%

15.0

%

Year Ended December 31, 2022

(Dollars in Millions)

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

Revenue

$ 25,037

$ 19,107

$ 15,288

$ 645

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

$ 6,162

$ 1,677

$ 2,262

$ 340

Pre-tax Margin

24.6

%

8.8

%

14.8

%

52.6

%

____________________

(1) The full-year 2023 pre-tax charge of approximately $0.4 billion for workforce rebalancing is not included in the measure of segment
pre-tax income, consistent with the company's management system.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Continuing Operations

GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

Tax

Reform

Impacts

Kyndryl-

Related

Impacts

Operating

(Non-
GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 10,267

$ 172

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 10,439

Gross Profit Margin

59.1

%

1.0

pts.

-

pts.

-

pts.

-

pts.

60.1

%

S,G&A

$ 4,791

$ (271)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 4,520

Other (Income) & Expense

(193)

12

22

-

-

(159)

Total Expense & Other
(Income)

6,509

(259)

22

-

-

6,272

Pre-tax Income from
Continuing Operations

3,759

431

(22)

-

-

4,167

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

21.6

%

2.5

pts.

(0.1)

pts.

-

pts.

-

pts.

24.0

%

Provision for/(Benefit from)
Income Taxes (4)

$ 474

$ 91

$ 19

$ (4)

$ -

$ 580

Effective Tax Rate

12.6

%

0.9

pts.

0.5

pts.

(0.1)

pts.

-

pts.

13.9

%

Income from Continuing
Operations

$ 3,285

$ 339

$ (41)

$ 4

$ -

$ 3,587

Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

18.9

%

2.0

pts.

(0.2)

pts.

0.0

pts.

-

pts.

20.6

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Continuing Operations

$ 3.54

$ 0.37

$ (0.04)

$ 0.00

$ -

$ 3.87

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing Operations

GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

Tax

Reform

Impacts

Kyndryl-

Related

Impacts (3)

Operating

(Non-
GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 9,632

$ 156

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 9,788

Gross Profit Margin

57.7

%

0.9

pts.

-

pts.

-

pts.

-

pts.

58.6

%

S,G&A

$ 4,765

$ (262)

$ -

$ -

$ 0

$ 4,503

Other (Income) & Expense

(118)

(1)

(93)

-

2

(210)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

6,320

(263)

(93)

-

2

5,965

Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations

3,312

419

93

-

(2)

3,823

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

19.8

%

2.5

pts.

0.6

pts.

-

pts.

0.0

pts.

22.9

%

Provision for/(Benefit from)
Income Taxes (4)

$ 443

$ 109

$ 16

$ (42)

$ -

$ 526

Effective Tax Rate

13.4

%

1.4

pts.

0.1

pts.

(1.1)

pts.

0.0

pts.

13.8

%

Income from Continuing
Operations

$ 2,869

$ 310

$ 77

$ 42

$ (2)

$ 3,296

Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

17.2

%

1.9

pts.

0.5

pts.

0.3

pts.

0.0

pts.

19.8

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Continuing Operations

$ 3.13

$ 0.34

$ 0.08

$ 0.05

$ 0.00

$ 3.60

____________________

(1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax
charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2023 also includes a gain of $12 million on foreign
exchange call option contracts related to the company's planned acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs.

(3) Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM and the related cash-settled swap.

(4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the
As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Continuing Operations

GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

Tax

Reform

Impacts

Kyndryl-

Related

Impacts

Operating

(Non-
GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 34,300

$ 631

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 34,931

Gross Profit Margin

55.4

%

1.0

pts.

-

pts.

-

pts.

-

pts.

56.5

%

S,G&A

$ 19,003

$ (1,039)

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 17,964

Other (Income) & Expense

(914)

10

39

-

-

(866)

Total Expense & Other
(Income)

25,610

(1,029)

39

-

-

24,620

Pre-tax Income from
Continuing Operations

8,690

1,660

(39)

-

-

10,311

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

14.0

%

2.7

pts.

(0.1)

pts.

-

pts.

-

pts.

16.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from)
Income Taxes (4)

$ 1,176

$ 368

$ (8)

$ (95)

$ -

$ 1,441

Effective Tax Rate

13.5

%

1.4

pts.

0.0

pts.

(0.9)

pts.

-

pts.

14.0

%

Income from Continuing
Operations

$ 7,514

$ 1,292

$ (30)

$ 95

$ -

$ 8,870

Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

12.1

%

2.1

pts.

0.0

pts.

0.2

pts.

-

pts.

14.3

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Continuing Operations

$ 8.15

$ 1.40

$ (0.03)

$ 0.10

$ -

$ 9.62

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Continuing Operations

GAAP

Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)

Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)

Tax

Reform

Impacts

Kyndryl-

Related

Impacts (3)

Operating

(Non-
GAAP)

Gross Profit

$ 32,687

$ 682

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 33,370

Gross Profit Margin

54.0

%

1.1

pts.

-

pts.

-

pts.

-

pts.

55.1

%

S,G&A

$ 18,609

$ (1,080)

$ -

$ -

$ 0

$ 17,529

Other (Income) & Expense

5,803

(3)

(6,548)

-

(351)

(1,099)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

31,531

(1,083)

(6,548)

-

(351)

23,549

Pre-tax Income from Continuing
Operations

1,156

1,765

6,548

-

351

9,821

Pre-tax Income Margin from
Continuing Operations

1.9

%

2.9

pts.

10.8

pts.

-

pts.

0.6

pts.

16.2

%

Provision for/(Benefit from)
Income Taxes (4)

$ (626)

$ 436

$ 1,615

$ 70

$ -

$ 1,495

Effective Tax Rate

(54.2)

%

14.2

pts.

52.6

pts.

0.7

pts.

1.9

pts.

15.2

%

Income from Continuing
Operations

$ 1,783

$ 1,329

$ 4,933

$ (70)

$ 351

$ 8,326

Income Margin from Continuing
Operations

2.9

%

2.2

pts.

8.1

pts.

(0.1)

pts.

0.6

pts.

13.8

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Continuing Operations

$ 1.95

$ 1.46

$ 5.41

$ (0.08)

$ 0.38

$ 9.13

____________________

(1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax
charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2023 also includes a gain of $12 million on foreign
exchange call option contracts related to the company's planned acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan
curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. 2022 also includes a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement
charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax).

(3) Primarily relates to fair value changes in shares of Kyndryl common stock that were retained by IBM and the related cash-settled swap.

(4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the
As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months
Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

(Dollars in Billions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 4.5

$ 4.0

$ 13.9

$ 10.4

Add:

Net interest expense

0.3

0.2

0.9

1.1

Provision for / (Benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations(1)

0.5

0.4

1.2

(0.6)

Less change in:

Financing receivables

(1.9)

(1.8)

1.2

(0.7)

Other assets and liabilities / Other, net(1)(2)

1.6

1.4

(0.7)

(3.1)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 5.5

$ 5.0

$ 15.5

$ 14.6

__________

(1) Full-year 2022 includes a $1.5 billion tax effect associated with the one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge.

(2) Other assets and liabilities / Other, net mainly consists of Operating assets and liabilities / Other, net in the Cash flow chart, workforce
rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts and corporate (gains) and charges.

SOURCE IBM


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.