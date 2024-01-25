

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France-based railroads business Getlink SE's (GRPTY) consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2023 was 1.829 billion euros, up 14% at a constant exchange rate compared to 2022. The performance was driven both by the full-year contribution of ElecLink in a still-buoyant electricity market, and by the solid levels of activity of the Eurotunnel and Europorte entities.



Eurotunnel's annual revenue rose 8% year-over-year to 1.12 billion euros at a constant exchange rate, boosted in particular by the performance of the Railway Network (+26%).



The Group reiterated its confidence in its ability to exceed EBITDA of 910 million euros in 2023.



