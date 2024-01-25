PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France-based railroads business Getlink SE's (GRPTY) consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2023 was 1.829 billion euros, up 14% at a constant exchange rate compared to 2022. The performance was driven both by the full-year contribution of ElecLink in a still-buoyant electricity market, and by the solid levels of activity of the Eurotunnel and Europorte entities.
Eurotunnel's annual revenue rose 8% year-over-year to 1.12 billion euros at a constant exchange rate, boosted in particular by the performance of the Railway Network (+26%).
The Group reiterated its confidence in its ability to exceed EBITDA of 910 million euros in 2023.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX