Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Publication of EGM Presentation

DJ Publication of EGM Presentation 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Publication of EGM Presentation 
25-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
For immediate release 
25 January 2024 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Publication of EGM Presentation 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") has today released an Investor Presentation to provide Shareholders 
with information ahead of the forthcoming EGM to be held on 16 February 2024. The presentation is available on the 
I-RES Investor Relations web site: www.iresreit.ie/investors. 
END 
For further information please contact: 
For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: 
Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000 
Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 
For Media Queries: 
Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632 
Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for 
private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for 
excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution 
to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. 
Important notices 
This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of 
any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the 
solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. 
The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by 
laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform 
themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a 
violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. 
Responsibility Statement 
The directors of I-RES accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the 
knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the 
information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect 
the import of such information. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  299517 
EQS News ID:  1822473 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1822473&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
