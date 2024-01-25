Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024
Neue Kursrakete: Ihre große Chance mit dieser Aktie in 2024 Gewinne zu erzielen!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
25.01.24
08:02 Uhr
1,432 Euro
-0,014
-0,97 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
25.01.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
25 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 24 January 2024 it purchased a total of 120,000 of its ordinary shares 
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker 
Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           80,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.462     GBP1.244 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.444     GBP1.234 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.449896    GBP1.238431

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 652,915,633 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4173       1.444         XDUB      09:38:25      00068593309TRLO0 
23        1.462         XDUB      10:02:53      00068594316TRLO0 
4584       1.460         XDUB      10:04:16      00068594402TRLO0 
154       1.450         XDUB      10:15:13      00068594953TRLO0 
4038       1.454         XDUB      10:48:09      00068596172TRLO0 
4367       1.454         XDUB      10:48:09      00068596171TRLO0 
1200       1.454         XDUB      10:48:09      00068596174TRLO0 
2000       1.454         XDUB      10:48:09      00068596173TRLO0 
2000       1.458         XDUB      11:19:02      00068597468TRLO0 
2000       1.458         XDUB      11:19:02      00068597469TRLO0 
801       1.454         XDUB      11:47:52      00068598286TRLO0 
1100       1.454         XDUB      11:47:52      00068598285TRLO0 
1100       1.454         XDUB      11:47:52      00068598284TRLO0 
1100       1.454         XDUB      11:47:52      00068598283TRLO0 
13        1.446         XDUB      12:34:13      00068599548TRLO0 
1825       1.448         XDUB      13:16:05      00068600548TRLO0 
2000       1.448         XDUB      13:16:05      00068600547TRLO0 
2136       1.448         XDUB      13:16:17      00068600558TRLO0 
105       1.448         XDUB      13:16:17      00068600557TRLO0 
2210       1.448         XDUB      13:16:17      00068600556TRLO0 
2000       1.448         XDUB      13:29:34      00068600866TRLO0 
2087       1.446         XDUB      14:26:59      00068603479TRLO0 
2430       1.446         XDUB      14:26:59      00068603478TRLO0 
3994       1.446         XDUB      14:27:55      00068603508TRLO0 
1997       1.446         XDUB      14:27:55      00068603509TRLO0 
4359       1.450         XDUB      14:45:37      00068604814TRLO0 
2306       1.446         XDUB      14:49:22      00068604956TRLO0 
1970       1.446         XDUB      14:49:22      00068604955TRLO0 
4066       1.444         XDUB      15:03:39      00068605858TRLO0 
4355       1.450         XDUB      15:19:27      00068606751TRLO0 
1215       1.450         XDUB      15:29:48      00068607459TRLO0 
3330       1.450         XDUB      15:29:48      00068607458TRLO0 
3933       1.450         XDUB      15:43:38      00068608370TRLO0 
2827       1.446         XDUB      15:58:35      00068609226TRLO0 
2202       1.446         XDUB      16:08:43      00068609736TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3426       123.40        XLON      09:38:25      00068593308TRLO0 
3642       124.20        XLON      10:04:16      00068594401TRLO0 
710       123.60        XLON      10:04:16      00068594403TRLO0 
1000       123.60        XLON      10:04:16      00068594404TRLO0 
3405       124.40        XLON      10:49:17      00068596199TRLO0 
1880       124.40        XLON      10:49:17      00068596200TRLO0 
3765       124.00        XLON      11:54:45      00068598517TRLO0 
2723       124.00        XLON      13:37:53      00068601098TRLO0 
1156       124.00        XLON      13:37:53      00068601099TRLO0 
1175       123.60        XLON      13:38:29      00068601108TRLO0 
1600       123.60        XLON      13:38:29      00068601109TRLO0 
1950       123.80        XLON      14:45:59      00068604819TRLO0 
2746       123.80        XLON      14:45:59      00068604820TRLO0 
2478       123.60        XLON      15:04:28      00068605919TRLO0 
1945       123.60        XLON      15:04:28      00068605920TRLO0 
3348       123.60        XLON      15:58:34      00068609223TRLO0 
1590       123.60        XLON      15:58:34      00068609224TRLO0 
1461       123.60        XLON      15:58:34      00068609225TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  299504 
EQS News ID:  1822387 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1822387&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
