SWEF: Portfolio Update

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Quarterly Portfolio Update 0.5 pence dividend per share uplift compared to target; resulting in a 6.0 pence per share dividend for 2023 GBP48.8 million repaid during the quarter across seven investments A third capital redemption of GBP45.0 million undertaken in December 2023 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ("SEREF" or the "Group"), a leading investor managing and realising a diverse portfolio of high quality senior and mezzanine real estate debt in the UK and Europe, is pleased to present its performance for the quarter ended 31 December 2023. Highlights -- Further realisation progress - during the quarter: - A total of GBP48.8 million, nearly 16 per cent of the Group's 30 September 2023 total funded loan portfolio, has been repaid across seven investments - This included the full repayment of three loans and four partial repayments - Proceeds were used in the quarter to fund the third return of capital to shareholders of GBP45.0 million -- Dividend - on 25 January 2024, the Directors declared a dividend, to be paid in February, in respect of the fourth quarter of 2023 of 1.875 pence per Ordinary Share - resulting in a dividend of 6.0 pence per Ordinary Share for the full year - an increase of 0.5 pence per share compared to the 2023 target of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share. The 2024 dividend target remains at 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share -- Strong cash generation - going forward the portfolio is expected to continue to support annual dividend payments of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly -- All assets are constantly monitored for changes in their risk profile - during the quarter to 31 December 2023, no changes to investment risk classification were made and the current status of the investments is listed below: - Seven loan investments equivalent to 64 per cent of the funded portfolio are classified in the lowest risk profile, Stage 1 - Four loan investments equivalent to 31 per cent of the funded portfolio are classified as Stage 2 - One loan equivalent to 5 per cent of the funded portfolio is classified as Stage 3. During the period, the Group has accounted for an additional credit impairment of GBP1.7 million which is equivalent to 0.5 per cent of Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2023. We note that despite the impairment, this loan investment is projected to achieve local currency returns of 1.3 times the Group's capital invested -- The average remaining loan term of the portfolio is 1.4 years -- Inflation protection - 90.5 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors) -- Robust portfolio - the loan book is performing broadly in line with expectations with its defensive qualities reflected in the Group's continued NAV stability in a challenging macro environment -- Significant equity cushion - the weighted average Loan to Value for the portfolio is 61.8 per cent John Whittle, Chairman of SEREF, said: "During 2023, we have continued to make strong progress on our orderly realisation strategy, with GBP85.0 million being returned to shareholders via three capital redemptions, and further substantial realisations are expected in 2024. We have also created a cash reserve to fund the currently unfunded loan cash commitments (GBP36.2 million as at 31 December 2023). At the same time, our commitment to achieving realisation in a timely manner while retaining sufficient working capital for ongoing operations has enabled us to make attractive annual dividend payments of 6.0 pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly, for 2023. "The average remaining loan term of the portfolio is now 1.4 years and as such we look forward to updating shareholders on further realisations in due course." The factsheet for the period is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com Share Price / NAV at 31 December 2023 Share price (p) 90.4p NAV (p) 104.35 Discount 13.4% Dividend yield (on share price) 6.6% Market cap GBP284m

Key Portfolio Statistics at 31 December 2023

Number of investments 12 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans 90.5% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 8.2% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP (2) 14.7% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP (2) 61.8% Average remaining loan term 1.4 years Net Asset Value GBP327.3m Loans advanced (including accrued interest and net of impairment) GBP264.1m Cash GBP63.8m Other net liabilities (including hedges) GBP0.6m Remaining years to contractual maturity* Value of loans (GBPm) % of invested portfolio 0 to 1 years GBP121.4 46.2% 1 to 2 years GBP76.7 29.2% 2 to 3 years GBP64.6 24.6%

*excludes any permitted extensions. Note that borrowers may elect to repay loans before contractual maturity.

Country % of invested assets UK 65.3% Spain 19.1% Republic of Ireland 15.6% Sector % of invested assets Hospitality 45.0% Retail 16.2% Office 12.0% Light Industrial & Logistics 10.3% Healthcare 9.5% Life Sciences 5.9% Residential 1.1% Loan type % of invested assets Whole loans 74.2% Mezzanine 25.8% Currency % of invested assets* Sterling 65.3% Euro 34.7%

*the currency split refers to the underlying loan currency, however the capital on all non-sterling exposure is hedged back to sterling.

(1) The unlevered annualised total return is calculated on amounts outstanding at the reporting date, excluding undrawn commitments, and assuming all drawn loans are outstanding for the full contractual term. 11 of the loans are floating rate (partially or in whole and all with floors) and returns are based on an assumed profile for future interbank rates, but the actual rate received may be higher or lower. Calculated only on amounts funded at the reporting date and excluding committed amounts (but including commitment fees) and excluding cash uninvested. The calculation also excludes the origination fee payable to the Investment Manager.

(2) LTV to Group last GBP means the percentage which the total loan drawn less any deductible lender controlled cash reserves and less any amortisation received to date (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking alongside and/ or senior to it) bears to the market value determined by the last formal lender valuation received by the reporting date. LTV to first Group GBP means the starting point of the loan to value range of the loans drawn (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking senior to it). For development projects the calculation includes the total facility available and is calculated against the assumed market value on completion of the relevant project.

Orderly Realisation and Return of Capital

On 31 October 2022, the Board announced the Company's Proposed Orderly Realisation and Return of Capital to Shareholders. A Circular relating to the Proposed Orderly Realisation, containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) was published on 28 December 2022. The proposals were approved by Shareholders at the EGM in January 2023 and the Company is now seeking to return cash to Shareholders in an orderly manner as soon as reasonably practicable following the repayment of loans, while retaining sufficient working capital for ongoing operations and the funding of committed but currently unfunded loan commitments.

In December 2023, the Company announced and implemented its third capital distribution, returning circa GBP45.0 million to shareholders through the compulsory redemption of 43,157,186 shares at a price of GBP1.0427 per share. The first and second redemptions, in June and August 2023 respectively, returned circa GBP40.0 million in total to shareholders through the redemption of 38,744,568 shares in aggregate. Following the third redemption, the Company has 313,690,942 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights is 313,690,942.

Dividend

On 25 January 2024, the Directors declared a dividend, to be paid in February, in respect of the fourth quarter of 2023 of 1.875 pence per Ordinary Share - resulting in a dividend of 6.0 pence per Ordinary Share for the full year - an increase of 0.5 pence per share compared to the 2023 target of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share. The 2024 dividend target remains at 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share

Portfolio Update

The Group continues to closely monitor and manage the credit quality of its loan exposures and repayments. Despite continued risk around high interest rates, volatile economic conditions and lower transaction volumes, the portfolio has continued to perform well.

