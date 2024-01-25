

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fintech firm IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Thursday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 176.4 million pounds for the first half, lower than 240.5 million pounds in the comparable period last year, primarily due to lower revenue.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax declined to 205.7 million pounds from 260.7 million pounds a year ago.



Net profit was 132.7 million pounds or 33.4p per basic share, down from 194.9 million pounds or 45.8p per basic share in the previous year.



Adjusted profit fell to 154.8 million pounds or 38.9p per share from 211.3 million pounds or 49.7p per share las year.



Revenue for the period dropped 9% to 472.6 million pounds from 519.1 million pounds in the previous year.



The company has proposed an interim dividend of 13.56p per share, to be paid on March 1 to shareholders on the register on February 2.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken