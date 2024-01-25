

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate remained unchanged in December, the labor force survey results from Statistics Norway revealed Thursday.



The jobless rate came in at 3.7 percent in December, the same as in the preceding period. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent.



The number of unemployed people totalled 111,000 at the end of 2023, unchanged from a month ago.



Similarly, unemployment was steady at 2.89 million. The employment rate remained unchanged at 70.2 percent in December, data showed.



