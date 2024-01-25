Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - Qemtex Powder Coatings is pleased to announce that its new plant is designed to meet the latest environmental standards and requirements, establishing its products as models of responsible manufacturing in the powder coatings industry. CEO and co-founder of Qemtex, Alexandr Glukhov, recently identified that environmental sustainability is recognized as a key element of the company's strategy.

The completion of construction and start of production at the Qemtex Powder Coatings plant in the Umm Al Quwain Free Economic Zone is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.





Alexandr Glukhov, CEO and co-founder of Qemtex Powder Coatings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/194866_qemtexpowderimage.jpg

The total investment in construction and production development will exceed 60 million AED (approximately $16 million). The international project utilizes innovative European technologies as well as developments by Kazakhstan-based powder coatings manufacturer AsiaColor.

The first phase will achieve an annual production capacity of 4,000 tons of powder coatings, with further plans to expand production to 10,000 tons annually within three years. Qemtex aims to produce high-quality and eco-friendly powder coatings for a wide range of markets in the GCC, EU, and North America.

