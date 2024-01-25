DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (SGQX LN) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 159.8022 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 855683 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN Sequence No.: 299552 EQS News ID: 1822617 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1822617&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2024 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)