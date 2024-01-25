DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DTEC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2024 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.5228 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12026190 CODE: DTEC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DTEC LN Sequence No.: 299706 EQS News ID: 1822929 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1822929&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2024 03:22 ET (08:22 GMT)