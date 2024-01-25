DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (XCOU LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2024 / 09:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.5443 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1821845 CODE: XCOU LN ISIN: LU1981860239 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1981860239 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOU LN Sequence No.: 299701 EQS News ID: 1822919 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 25, 2024 03:23 ET (08:23 GMT)