

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among French manufacturers remained stable for the third straight month in January, as a gain in their own production outlook was offset by a decline in past production opinions, monthly data from the statistical office INSEE revealed Thursday.



The manufacturing sentiment index came in at 99 in January, the same as in the previous three months. The December score was revised down from 100. The expected score was also the long-term average of 100.



Manufacturers' expectations regarding their own financial situation in the next three months strengthened, rising to 7 in January from 4 in the prior month.



The survey showed that general production expectations were less pessimistic in January, with the relevant index improving to -7 from -10 in December.



Meanwhile, the index measuring opinions on production's evolution over the past three months worsened to -7 from -1 in December.



The index measuring overall order books stayed stable and negative at -19.



The sub-index for the expected trend in selling prices in the next three months rebounded to 4 in January from -3 in the previous month.



The overall business confidence index, which comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, also held steady at 98 in January.



