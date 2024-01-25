

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Company (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) reported fourth quarter net profit of 2.2 trillion Korean won, an increase of 28.8% from prior year. Operating profit rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier to 3.41 trillion won. Fourth-quarter revenue increased 8.3 percent year over year to 41.67 trillion won. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Hyundai Motor sold 1,089,862 units, up 4.9% year over year.



Fiscal 2023 annual operating profit rose 54 percent to 15.12 trillion won. Annual net profit was 12.27 trillion won, up 54 percent year over year. Annual revenue increased 14.4 percent to 162.7 trillion Korean won. The company sold 4,216,898 vehicles worldwide, up 7 percent from 2022.



For 2024, the company targets total vehicle sales of more than 4.24 million units, up 0.6 percent compared to 2023. The company is targeting consolidated revenue growth of between four and five percent, and an annual consolidated operating profit margin of eight to nine percent.



