Product and technology innovator will build team to further develop and deliver Cellular Origins' products for cell and gene therapy manufacture at scale

Cellular Origins, a TTP Company focused on enabling scalable, cost-effective, and efficient manufacture of cell and gene therapies, today announced the appointment of Peter Crossley as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With 27 years' experience in novel technology and product development, Peter will bolster Cellular Origins' mission to develop scalable automation solutions for cell therapy manufacture that will improve patient access to these potentially life-saving treatments.

In the new role, Peter will lead the ongoing development and delivery of Cellular Origins' products by driving team growth and overseeing people development.

Peter has been instrumental in the delivery of ground-breaking life science products sold worldwide, and the invention and delivery of highly complex, novel manufacturing systems. He has worked as a Consultant at TTP for the past 17 years, and played a key role in growing TTP's life science business. He was most recently interim CTO at Depixus. With a BEng in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Bristol, Peter began his career in gas turbine development at Rolls-Royce, before moving to R&D and technical management in consumer products at Dyson and Fisher Paykel.

See more on Cellular Origins' senior team here, cellularorigins.com/team/.

Peter Crossley, COO at Cellular Origins, said: "Cellular Origins is in an exciting phase of growth. As COO, I look forward to driving the expansion of Cellular Origins' world-class team, as well as supporting them to bring about a revolution in cell therapy manufacture that will deliver these life changing treatments to all who need them."

Dr Edwin Stone, CEO at Cellular Origins, added: "I am delighted to welcome Peter. His proven cross-sector experience, leadership skills, and ability to turn ground-breaking innovation into commercial reality will accelerate our mission to develop scalable automation solutions for cell therapies."

To learn more about career opportunities at Cellular Origins, please visit cellularorigins.com/careers/.

