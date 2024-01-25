

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs (J), a technical professional services firm, announced Thursday that it was selected by the UK Ministry of Defence for $132 million or 108 million pounds worth research and technology contract, which runs until 2032.



As per the deal, the company would supply research and technology services to the UK's naval nuclear propulsion program, supporting the safe operation of Royal Navy submarines.



The contract covers essential through-life technical support for the reactors which power the Royal Navy's submarines. These include the Rolls-Royce PWR2 reactors, and reactor development for future boats.



As part of the AUKUS security agreement with the U.S. and Australia, the U.K. is currently building four new Dreadnought Class ballistic missile submarines and is developing a new type of submarine.



Jacobs, which provides comprehensive laboratory and analytical resources, is also responsible for delivering nuclear safety and technical advice to the Royal Navy's submarine service under a $230 million, 10-year contract awarded last year.



U.K. Minister for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge said, 'We're committed to sustaining the Astute and Vanguard Class submarines and with this contract, the crucial technical support for the reactors that power our submarines will continue to be in good hands. This will provide another economic boost, supporting 100 more U.K. jobs, with Jacobs already having in excess of 11,000 people across the country.'



