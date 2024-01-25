BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Performance The Company's NAV increased by 5.6% in December, underperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which rose by 6.6% (performance figures in GBP). The mining sector outperformed broader equity markets in December, in what was another strong month for the broader markets, with the MSCI ACWI TR Index rising by 4.1%. Lower expectations around US interest rates as the Federal Reserve indicated that rate cuts in 2024 were likely, alongside falling inflation, contributed to positive market sentiment. Positive data points from China showed that their industrial metal demand continued to hold up well, whilst their manufacturing PMI ended the year at 50.8, marginally rising from 50.7 in November. Most mined commodities were up over the month, with copper and iron ore prices (62% fe) rising by 0.9% and 7.6% respectively. Meanwhile, precious metals were mixed, with the gold price rising by 1.4%, but the silver price falling by 4.0%. Strategy and Outlook China has re-opened but with less impact than had been expected. Uncertainty persists around China's commodity demand, but we are seeing the Chinese administration announce financial support incrementally. Longer-term, we are excited by the structural demand growth for a range of mined commodities that will result from the low carbon transition. Meanwhile, commodity supply is likely to be constrained by the capital discipline of recent years, whilst inventories for many mined commodities are at historic lows. Mining companies have low levels of debt, continue to return capital to shareholders but appear to be entering a higher capital expenditure phase. We are seeing Brown to Green emerge as a key theme, where mining companies are focusing on reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity associated with their production. We expect to see a re-rating for the mining companies able to best navigate this and are playing this in the portfolio.