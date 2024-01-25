

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 2-day low of 171.19 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 170.75.



Against the Swiss franc, the euro and the pound, the yen slipped to 160.97, 188.20 and 147.90 from early highs of 160.55, 187.61 and 147.53, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 97.25, 90.40 and 109.35 from early highs of 9697, 90.09 and 109.09, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 172.00 against the franc, 162.00 against the euro, 190.00 against the pound, 149.00 against the greenback, 98.00 against the aussie, 91.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.



