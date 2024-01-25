DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AUEM LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jan-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 24-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.8139 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 203874793 CODE: AUEM LN ISIN: LU1681045453 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM LN Sequence No.: 299786 EQS News ID: 1823123 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 25, 2024 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)