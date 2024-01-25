

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices declined at the slowest pace in eight months in December, data from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



The producer price index fell 6.3 percent on a yearly basis in December, following a 7.6 percent decline in November. This was the slowest decline since last April.



Data showed that the major reason for the decline in overall producer prices was the 20.6 percent decrease in energy prices. In addition, prices of intermediate goods decreased 4.9 percent.



By contrast, prices of consumer goods climbed 6.7 percent and that of capital goods gained 2.7 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose to 1.1 percent from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent, slower than a 2.2 percent decline in November.



