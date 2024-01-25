Alaska Air Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2023 results

Announced agreement to acquire Hawaiian Airlines
Achieved record annual operating revenue of $10.4 billion
SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.
"Air Group's 2023 accomplishments were significant," said CEO Ben Minicucci . "I want to thank our people for delivering a reliable operation, industry-leading cost performance, and a strong 7.5% adjusted pretax margin. As we navigate early 2024, we remain steadfast in our commitment to safety, providing a premium experience for our guests, and delivering durable financial performance. I am also grateful for how the team has rallied together to demonstrate tremendous professionalism and care in the midst of a challenging start to 2024 for them and our guests. Alaska is a resilient company with a track record of operational excellence, and we are confident in the plans we have laid out to ensure that success moving forward."
Financial Results:
- Reported net loss for the fourth quarter and net income for the full year 2023 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $2 million, or $0.02 per share, and $235 million, or $1.83 per diluted share. These results compare to net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 of $22 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, and $58 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.
- Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $38 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, and $583 million, or $4.53 per diluted share. These results compare to net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $118 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, and $556 million, or $4.35 per diluted share.
- Generated an adjusted pretax margin of 7.5% for the full year 2023, among the highest in the industry.
- Recorded $2.6 billion in operating revenue for the fourth quarter, and a record $10.4 billion for the full year 2023.
- Reduced CASM excluding fuel and special items by 6.6% in the fourth quarter and 2.6% in the full year compared to 2022.
- Generated $1.1 billion in operating cash flow for the full year 2023.
- Repurchased approximately 2 million shares of common stock for $75 million in the fourth quarter, bringing total repurchases to approximately 3.5 million shares for $145 million for the full year 2023.
- Recognized more than $400 million in bank card partner commissions in the fourth quarter and $1.6 billion for the full year 2023, representing a 13% year-over-year increase compared to the full year 2022.
- Air Group employees earned $200 million of incentive pay in 2023 by achieving profitability, sustainability, operational, and safety targets. The payout represents more than three weeks of pay for most employees.
- Received an investment grade credit rating of "Baa3" from Moody's Investors Service, citing the Company's "strong business profile and conservative financial policy."
Balance Sheet and Liquidity:
- Ended the year with a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 46%, within the target range of 40% to 50%.
- Repaid $40 million in debt in the fourth quarter, bringing total debt payments to $282 million for the full year 2023.
Operational Updates:
- Agreed to purchase Hawaiian Airlines for $18 per share in cash. The proposed combined airline will preserve both the Alaska and Hawaiian brands and provide guests with an expanded network across the Pacific.
- Placed our first 737-800 freighter into operating service, with a second 737-800 freighter expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.
- Announced Alaska's 30th global airline partner, Porter Airlines, opening new opportunities for guests to travel to Canada from the West Coast.
- Announced new routes beginning in 2024, including: Seattle - Toronto, Anchorage-New York JFK, Anchorage- San Diego, and Portland - Nashville .
- Enhanced partnership with Condor Airlines with a bilateral codeshare agreement that enables Alaska and Condor to sell each other's flights.
- Completed sale of ten Airbus A321neos to American Airlines, with eight transactions occurring in the fourth quarter and two in January.
- Introduced inflight contactless payment Tap to Pay, an industry first, providing customers with an easier option to make purchases while flying.
737-9 MAX Grounding:
- Preparing to complete the final inspections on all of our 737-9 MAX aircraft. Each aircraft will be returned to service after the inspection has been completed and any findings resolved.
- Completed requested inspections of all 737-900ER aircraft with only one minor finding which was immediately corrected.
- Initiated a thorough review of Boeing's production quality and control systems, including Boeing's production vendor oversight to enhance quality control on new aircraft.
- Began enhanced quality oversight program at the Boeing production facility, expanding our team to validate work and quality of our aircraft as they progress through the manufacturing process.
Environmental, Social, and Governance Updates:
- Partnered with climate-tech company CHOOOSE to offer guests the ability to purchase sustainable aviation fuel credits or support nature-based climate projects upon check-out.
- Through Alaska's Care Miles program, Mileage Plan members donated over 100 million miles to 22 different charities in 2023.
Awards and Recognition:
- Named Worldwide Airline of the Year by the Centre for Aviation at the World Aviation Summit in Abu Dhabi .
- Achieved a score of 100 on the Human Rights Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equity Index in recognition of Alaska's policies and practices supporting LGBTQ+ workplace equality.
The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income (loss) per share (EPS) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 to adjusted amounts.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Dollars
Diluted EPS
Dollars
Diluted EPS
GAAP net income (loss) per share
$ (2)
$ (0.02)
$ 22
$ 0.17
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
12
0.09
12
0.09
Special items - fleet transition and other(a)
37
0.29
120
0.93
Special items - labor and related(b)
-
-
(6)
(0.04)
Special items - net non-operating(c)
4
0.03
-
-
Income tax effect of reconciling items above
(13)
(0.09)
(30)
(0.23)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share
$ 38
$ 0.30
$ 118
$ 0.92
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Dollars
Diluted EPS
Dollars
Diluted EPS
GAAP net income per share
$ 235
$ 1.83
$ 58
$ 0.45
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(2)
(0.02)
76
0.60
Special items - fleet transition and other(a)
392
3.05
496
3.88
Special items - labor and related(b)
51
0.40
84
0.66
Special items - net non-operating(c)
18
0.14
-
-
Income tax effect of reconciling items above
(111)
(0.87)
(158)
(1.24)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share
$ 583
$ 4.53
$ 556
$ 4.35
(a)
Special items - fleet transition and other in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 is primarily for impairment charges and accelerated costs associated with the retirement of Airbus and Q400 aircraft.
(b)
Special items - labor and related is primarily for changes to Alaska pilots' sick leave benefits resulting from an agreement signed in the first quarter of 2023, and for a one-time payment to Alaska pilots following ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement in the third quarter of 2022.
(c)
Special items - net non-operating in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 is for interest expense associated with certain A321neo lease agreements which were modified as part of Alaska's fleet transition.
Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.
References in this update to "Air Group," "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 2,326
$ 2,264
3 %
$ 9,526
$ 8,808
8 %
Mileage Plan other revenue
165
157
5 %
648
590
10 %
Cargo and other revenue
62
58
7 %
252
248
2 %
Total Operating Revenue
2,553
2,479
3 %
10,426
9,646
8 %
Operating Expenses
Wages and benefits
782
709
10 %
3,041
2,640
15 %
Variable incentive pay
51
117
(56) %
200
257
(22) %
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
709
668
6 %
2,641
2,668
(1) %
Aircraft maintenance
121
93
30 %
488
424
15 %
Aircraft rent
47
69
(32) %
208
291
(29) %
Landing fees and other rentals
178
146
22 %
680
581
17 %
Contracted services
99
86
15 %
389
329
18 %
Selling expenses
72
77
(6) %
303
295
3 %
Depreciation and amortization
121
105
15 %
451
415
9 %
Food and beverage service
65
54
20 %
241
197
22 %
Third-party regional carrier expense
54
37
46 %
218
182
20 %
Other
185
181
2 %
729
717
2 %
Special items - fleet transition and other
37
120
(69) %
392
496
(21) %
Special items - labor and related
-
(6)
(100) %
51
84
(39) %
Total Operating Expenses
2,521
2,456
3 %
10,032
9,576
5 %
Operating Income
32
23
39 %
394
70
NM
Non-operating Income (Expense)
Interest income
18
18
-
80
53
51 %
Interest expense
(31)
(24)
29 %
(121)
(108)
12 %
Interest capitalized
6
6
-
27
14
93 %
Special items - net non-operating
(4)
-
NM
(18)
-
NM
Other - net
(17)
12
NM
(39)
50
(178) %
Total Non-operating Income (Expense)
(28)
12
NM
(71)
9
NM
Income Before Income Tax
4
35
323
79
Income tax expense
6
13
88
21
Net Income (Loss)
$ (2)
$ 22
$ 235
$ 58
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ (0.02)
$ 0.17
$ 1.84
$ 0.46
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ (0.02)
$ 0.17
$ 1.83
$ 0.45
Shares used for computation:
Basic
127.376
127.303
127.375
126.657
Diluted
127.376
128.470
128.708
127.899
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
As of December 31 (in millions)
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 281
$ 338
Marketable securities
1,510
2,079
Total cash and marketable securities
1,791
2,417
Receivables - net
383
296
Inventories and supplies - net
116
104
Prepaid expenses
176
163
Other current assets
239
60
Total Current Assets
2,705
3,040
Property and Equipment
Aircraft and other flight equipment
10,425
9,053
Other property and equipment
1,814
1,661
Deposits for future flight equipment
491
670
12,730
11,384
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
4,342
4,127
Total Property and Equipment - Net
8,388
7,257
Other Assets
Operating lease assets
1,195
1,471
Goodwill and intangible assets
2,033
2,038
Other noncurrent assets
292
380
Total Other Assets
3,520
3,889
Total Assets
$ 14,613
$ 14,186
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
As of December 31 (in millions except share amounts)
2023
2022
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 207
$ 221
Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes
584
619
Air traffic liability
1,136
1,180
Other accrued liabilities
800
846
Deferred revenue
1,221
1,123
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
158
228
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases
353
276
Total Current Liabilities
4,459
4,493
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion
2,182
1,883
Noncurrent Liabilities
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,125
1,393
Deferred income taxes
695
574
Deferred revenue
1,382
1,374
Obligation for pension and post-retirement medical benefits
362
348
Other liabilities
295
305
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
3,859
3,994
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued: 2023 - 138,960,830 shares; 2022 - 136,883,042 shares, Outstanding: 2023 - 126,090,353 shares; 2022 - 127,533,916 shares
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
695
577
Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2023 - 12,870,477 shares; 2022 - 9,349,944 shares
(819)
(674)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(299)
(388)
Retained earnings
4,535
4,300
4,113
3,816
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 14,613
$ 14,186
SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
(in millions)
Year Ended
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023(b)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 235
$ 237
$ (2)
Non-cash reconciling items
958
798
160
Changes in working capital
(143)
68
(211)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
1,050
1,103
(53)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Property and equipment additions
(1,494)
(991)
(503)
Other investing activities
531
181
350
Net cash used in investing activities
(963)
(810)
(153)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
(148)
12
(160)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(61)
305
(366)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
369
369
674
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$ 308
$ 674
$ 308
(a)
As reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2023.
(b)
Cash flows for the three months ended December 31, 2023 can be calculated by subtracting cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter 2023, from the year ended December 31, 2023.
OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)
Revenue passengers (000)
10,903
10,331
6 %
44,557
41,468
7 %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
14,153
12,855
10 %
57,362
51,330
12 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
17,077
15,030
14 %
68,524
60,773
13 %
Load factor
82.9 %
85.5 %
(2.6) pts
83.7 %
84.5 %
(0.8) pts
Yield
16.43¢
17.61¢
(7) %
16.61¢
17.16¢
(3) %
RASM
14.95¢
16.49¢
(9) %
15.21¢
15.87¢
(4) %
CASMex(b)
10.40¢
11.14¢
(7) %
10.14¢
10.41¢
(3) %
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)
$3.42
$3.55
(4) %
$3.21
$3.42
(6) %
Fuel gallons (000,000)
204
185
10 %
824
758
9 %
ASMs per gallon
83.7
81.2
3 %
83.2
80.2
4 %
Departures (000)
103
95
8 %
414
404
2 %
Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs)
23,117
23,195
-
23,319
22,564
3 %
Mainline Operating Statistics:
Revenue passengers (000)
8,572
8,237
4 %
35,307
31,795
11 %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
13,008
11,994
8 %
52,975
46,812
13 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
15,708
14,004
12 %
63,292
55,224
15 %
Load factor
82.8 %
85.6 %
(2.8) pts
83.7 %
84.8 %
(1.1) pts
Yield
15.03¢
16.39¢
(8) %
15.28¢
15.92¢
(4) %
RASM
13.79¢
15.49¢
(11) %
14.12¢
14.91¢
(5) %
CASMex(b)
9.54¢
10.05¢
(5) %
9.23¢
9.45¢
(2) %
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)
$3.38
$3.52
(4) %
$3.18
$3.40
(6) %
Fuel gallons (000,000)
175
163
7 %
713
646
10 %
ASMs per gallon
89.8
85.9
5 %
88.8
85.5
4 %
Departures (000)
66
62
6 %
268
244
10 %
Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs)
17,966
17,792
1 %
18,129
17,224
5 %
Aircraft utilization
11.2
9.9
13 %
11.4
9.9
15 %
Average aircraft stage length
1,409
1,341
5 %
1,387
1,347
3 %
Operating fleet(d)
231
225
6 a/c
231
225
6 a/c
Regional Operating Statistics:(c)
Revenue passengers (000)
2,331
2,094
11 %
9,250
9,673
(4) %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
1,145
861
33 %
4,387
4,518
(3) %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
1,369
1,027
33 %
5,232
5,549
(6) %
Load factor
83.6 %
83.9 %
(0.3) pts
83.8 %
81.4 %
2.4 pts
Yield
32.41¢
34.66¢
(6) %
32.57¢
29.97¢
9 %
RASM
28.08¢
30.08¢
(7) %
28.26¢
25.34¢
12 %
Departures (000)
37
33
12 %
146
160
(9) %
Operating fleet(d)
83
86
(3) a/c
83
86
(3) a/c
(a)
Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements.
(b)
See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of potential importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages.
(c)
Data presented includes information related to flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers.
(d)
Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.
OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 1,954
$ 372
$ -
$ -
$ 2,326
$ -
$ 2,326
CPA revenue
-
-
100
(100)
-
-
-
Mileage Plan other revenue
152
13
-
-
165
-
165
Cargo and other revenue
60
-
-
2
62
-
62
Total Operating Revenue
2,166
385
100
(98)
2,553
-
2,553
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
1,499
289
84
(97)
1,775
37
1,812
Fuel expense
592
105
-
-
697
12
709
Total Operating Expenses
2,091
394
84
(97)
2,472
49
2,521
Non-operating Income (Expense)
(12)
-
(12)
-
(24)
(4)
(28)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 63
$ (9)
$ 4
$ (1)
$ 57
$ (53)
$ 4
Pretax Margin
2.2 %
0.2 %
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 1,966
$ 298
$ -
$ -
$ 2,264
$ -
$ 2,264
CPA revenue
-
-
71
(71)
-
-
-
Mileage Plan other revenue
146
11
-
-
157
-
157
Cargo and other revenue
58
-
-
-
58
-
58
Total Operating Revenue
2,170
309
71
(71)
2,479
-
2,479
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
1,408
243
92
(69)
1,674
114
1,788
Fuel expense
572
84
-
-
656
12
668
Total Operating Expenses
1,980
327
92
(69)
2,330
126
2,456
Non-operating Income (Expense)
18
-
(7)
1
12
-
12
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 208
$ (18)
$ (28)
$ (1)
$ 161
$ (126)
$ 35
Pretax Margin
6.5 %
1.4 %
OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 8,097
$ 1,429
$ -
$ -
$ 9,526
$ -
$ 9,526
CPA revenue
-
-
374
(374)
-
-
-
Mileage Plan other revenue
599
49
-
-
648
-
648
Cargo and other revenue
244
-
-
8
252
-
252
Total Operating Revenue
8,940
1,478
374
(366)
10,426
-
10,426
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
5,841
1,121
344
(358)
6,948
443
7,391
Fuel expense
2,264
379
-
-
2,643
(2)
2,641
Total Operating Expenses
8,105
1,500
344
(358)
9,591
441
10,032
Non-operating Income (Expense)
(15)
-
(41)
3
(53)
(18)
(71)
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 820
$ (22)
$ (11)
$ (5)
$ 782
$ (459)
$ 323
Pretax Margin
7.5 %
3.1 %
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
(in millions)
Mainline
Regional
Horizon
Consolidating
Air Group
Special
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 7,454
$ 1,354
$ -
$ -
$ 8,808
$ -
$ 8,808
CPA revenue
-
-
359
(359)
-
-
-
Mileage Plan other revenue
538
52
-
-
590
-
590
Cargo and other revenue
244
-
-
4
248
-
248
Total Operating Revenue
8,236
1,406
359
(355)
9,646
-
9,646
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
5,216
1,085
383
(356)
6,328
580
6,908
Fuel expense
2,195
397
-
-
2,592
76
2,668
Total Operating Expenses
7,411
1,482
383
(356)
8,920
656
9,576
Non-operating Income (Expense)
30
-
(22)
1
9
-
9
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax
$ 855
$ (76)
$ (46)
$ 2
$ 735
$ (656)
$ 79
Pretax Margin
7.6 %
0.8 %
(a)
Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units.
(b)
The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges. See Note A in the accompanying pages for further information.
(c)
Includes special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
CASM Excluding Fuel and Special Items Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in cents)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Consolidated:
CASM
14.76 ¢
16.34 ¢
14.64 ¢
15.76 ¢
Less the following components:
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
4.15
4.44
3.85
4.39
Special items - fleet transition and other(a)
0.21
0.80
0.57
0.82
Special items - labor and related(b)
-
(0.04)
0.08
0.14
CASM excluding fuel and special items
10.40 ¢
11.14 ¢
10.14 ¢
10.41 ¢
Mainline:
CASM
13.63 ¢
14.95 ¢
13.51 ¢
14.42 ¢
Less the following components:
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
3.85
4.17
3.57
4.11
Special items - fleet transition and other(a)
0.24
0.77
0.63
0.71
Special items - labor and related(b)
-
(0.04)
0.08
0.15
CASM excluding fuel and special items
9.54 ¢
10.05 ¢
9.23 ¢
9.45 ¢
(a)
Special items - fleet transition and other in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 is primarily for impairment charges and accelerated costs associated with the retirement of Airbus and Q400 aircraft.
(b)
Special items - labor and related is primarily for changes to Alaska pilots' sick leave benefits resulting from an agreement signed in the first quarter of 2023 and for a one-time payment to Alaska pilots following ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement in the third quarter of 2022.
Fuel Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
(in millions, except for per gallon amounts)
Dollars
Cost/Gal
Dollars
Cost/Gal
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
$ 679
$ 3.33
$ 657
$ 3.55
Losses (gains) on settled hedges
18
0.09
(1)
-
Consolidated economic fuel expense
$ 697
$ 3.42
$ 656
$ 3.55
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
12
0.06
12
0.06
GAAP fuel expense
$ 709
$ 3.48
$ 668
$ 3.61
Fuel gallons
204
185
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
(in millions, except for per gallon amounts)
Dollars
Cost/Gal
Dollars
Cost/Gal
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
$ 2,579
$ 3.13
$ 2,761
$ 3.64
Losses (gains) on settled hedges
64
0.08
(169)
(0.22)
Consolidated economic fuel expense
$ 2,643
$ 3.21
$ 2,592
$ 3.42
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
(2)
-
76
0.10
GAAP fuel expense
$ 2,641
$ 3.21
$ 2,668
$ 3.52
Fuel gallons
824
758
Debt-to-capitalization, including operating and financing leases
(in millions)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Long-term debt, net of current portion
$ 2,182
$ 1,883
Capitalized operating leases
1,283
1,621
Capitalized finance leases(a)
64
-
Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt
$ 3,529
$ 3,504
Shareholders' equity
4,113
3,816
Total Invested Capital
$ 7,642
$ 7,320
Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating and finance leases
46 %
48 %
(a)
To best reflect our leverage at December 31, 2023, we included our capitalized finance lease balances, which are recognized within the Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases line in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.
Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent, and special items
(in millions)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases
$ 353
$ 276
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
158
228
Long-term debt
2,182
1,883
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,125
1,393
Total adjusted debt
3,818
3,780
Less: Total cash and marketable securities
(1,791)
(2,417)
Adjusted net debt
$ 2,027
$ 1,363
(in millions)
Year Ended December
Year Ended December
GAAP Operating Income
$ 394
$ 70
Adjusted for:
Special items
443
580
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(2)
76
Depreciation and amortization
451
415
Aircraft rent
208
291
EBITDAR
$ 1,494
$ 1,432
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR
1.4x
1.0x
Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:
- By excluding fuel expense and special items from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management (and thus investors) to understand the impact of (and trends in) company-specific cost drivers such as labor rates and productivity, airport costs, maintenance costs, etc., which are more controllable by management.
- Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding fuel and special items, is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance.
- Adjusted income before income tax (and other items as specified in our plan documents) is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.
- CASM excluding fuel and special items is a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.
- Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.
- Although we disclose our unit revenue, we do not, nor are we able to, evaluate unit revenue excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenue in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
Adjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating leases, less cash and marketable securities
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent)
Aircraft Utilization - block hours per day; this represents the average number of hours per day our aircraft are in transit
Aircraft Stage Length - represents the average miles flown per aircraft departure
ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown
CASM - operating costs per ASM; represents all operating expenses including fuel and special items
CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel and special items per ASM, or "unit cost"; this metric is used to help track progress toward reduction of non-fuel operating costs since fuel is largely out of our control
Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt
Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding
Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised
Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging program
Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with paying passengers
Mainline - represents flying Boeing 737, Airbus 320 and Airbus 321neo family jets and all associated revenue and costs
Productivity - number of revenue passengers per full-time equivalent employee
RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, Mileage Plan and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile
Regional - represents capacity purchased by Alaska from Horizon and SkyWest. In this segment, Regional records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon and SkyWest under the respective capacity purchased arrangement (CPAs). Additionally, Regional includes an allocation of corporate overhead such as IT, finance, other administrative costs incurred by Alaska and on behalf of Horizon.
RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with paying passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM
Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average revenue for flying one passenger one mile
