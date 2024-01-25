Chubb Appoints Anna Källs as Country Manager for Sweden and Finland

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Anna Källs as Country Manager for Sweden and Finland, effective from February 1. In her new role Källs will be responsible for Chubb's property and casualty, and accident and health operations across Sweden and Finland.

Källs joins Chubb from Willis Towers Watson (WTW) where she was Head of Large & Complex Business and Practice Leader for Liability since 2022. She succeeds Margaretha Mo who has left the business to pursue other opportunities. She will be based in Stockholm and will report to Paul Woodgate, Regional Executive Officer, Northern Region.

Källs has almost two decades of experience in the insurance industry. Starting out as an intern at Sweden's If Insurance in 2007, she held a variety of roles at the carrier including Key Account Manager, Affinity and Head of Underwriting for commercial business before joining WTW in 2019. She has a Masters degree in Commercial and Business Law from Linköping University in Sweden.

Paul Woodgate said: "I am delighted that Anna is joining Chubb to take up this important role. She brings with her a wealth of insights both from the perspective of insurer and broker. Anna has an exceptional network of contacts, great leadership skills and strong market knowledge that make her perfectly placed to develop further our strategy for growth in Sweden and Finland. I am very much looking forward to working with her."

