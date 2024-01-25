Anzeige
WKN: A0Q636 | ISIN: CH0044328745 | Ticker-Symbol: AEX
Chubb Appoints Anna Källs as Country Manager for Sweden and Finland

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Anna Källs as Country Manager for Sweden and Finland, effective from February 1. In her new role Källs will be responsible for Chubb's property and casualty, and accident and health operations across Sweden and Finland.


Källs joins Chubb from Willis Towers Watson (WTW) where she was Head of Large & Complex Business and Practice Leader for Liability since 2022. She succeeds Margaretha Mo who has left the business to pursue other opportunities. She will be based in Stockholm and will report to Paul Woodgate, Regional Executive Officer, Northern Region.

Källs has almost two decades of experience in the insurance industry. Starting out as an intern at Sweden's If Insurance in 2007, she held a variety of roles at the carrier including Key Account Manager, Affinity and Head of Underwriting for commercial business before joining WTW in 2019. She has a Masters degree in Commercial and Business Law from Linköping University in Sweden.

Paul Woodgate said: "I am delighted that Anna is joining Chubb to take up this important role. She brings with her a wealth of insights both from the perspective of insurer and broker. Anna has an exceptional network of contacts, great leadership skills and strong market knowledge that make her perfectly placed to develop further our strategy for growth in Sweden and Finland. I am very much looking forward to working with her."

About Chubb
Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chubb-appoints-anna-kalls-as-country-manager-for-sweden-and-finland-302044568.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
