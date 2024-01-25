BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 25
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 24 January 2024 were:
205.46p Capital only
206.15p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 20,335 ordinary shares on 23rd January 2024, the Company has 79,318,241 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,043,064 shares which are held in Treasury.