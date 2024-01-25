Giatec Scientific Inc: Giatec Ignites a Celebration of Innovation by Hosting the Concrete Revolutionaries Awards at World of Concrete's 50th Tradeshow

Industry-leading GCs and Producers take home trophies in categories like Engineering Expert, Technology Leader, and AI Solution Pioneer.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Giatec®, a global leader in concrete technology platforms, breaks ground at World of Concrete 2024 once again with the debut of the Giatec Concrete Revolutionaries Awards. This ceremony honored and acknowledged the significant contributions and advancements Giatec's committed customers and partners have made within the industry with the use of Giatec products and services. These leading companies have distinguished themselves in innovation, sustainability, and technology, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the concrete sector.

Giatec celebrates at WOC 2024 by hosting the 1st Concrete Revolutionaries Awards

Industry-leading GCs and Producers take home trophies in categories like Engineering Expert, Technology Leader, and AI Solution Pioneer.

"At Giatec, our achievements are not just our own, but are the result of a collective effort from our committed customers and partners," said Pouria Ghods, CEO and Co-Founder of Giatec. "The Giatec Concrete Revolutionaries Awards, popularly dubbed The Revolutionaries, are our way of expressing gratitude and are not only a platform for recognition but also an opportunity to learn about the latest advancements that are furthering the concrete industry. I congratulate all winners for making an outstanding difference and moving our concrete industry forward."

The 2024 Revolutionaries Award categories have been carefully curated to acknowledge diverse areas of expertise and innovation and the winners in the following categories include:

Customers Engineering Expert Kiewit Flood Testing Labs Terracon Operations Innovator Clayco Concrete Strategies Mortenson Technology Leader Blattner Miron Suntec

Partners Market Trailblazer CE Construction Solutions

Producers AI Solution Pioneer Tomlinson Ready Mix Trio Ready Mix Blue Dot Readi-Mix Angelle Materials Digital Transformation Leader Heidelberg Materials



The drive for advancement and dedication to innovation from within the concrete industry has been remarkable due to the immense commitment from Giatec's customers and partners. At this inaugural event, attendees reveled in celebration, raising a glass to the winners taking home mantle-worthy trophies.

Today, Giatec will be continuing to present their products, including SmartMix's AI platform and SmartRock Pro at their booth. Attend the Giatec presentation, Discover SmartRock® Pro: How Concrete Strength Monitoring Advances with Self-Calibrating & Mix-Independent Sensors. Presented by Sarah DeCarufel, Giatec's Senior Product Owner, at 11:00 AM and view the unveiled updated design for the SmartRock Pro sensor. Experience the new Giatec booth at N1251 from January 23-25, 2024, to speak to the team and demo the product ecosystem.

