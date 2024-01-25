Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - The Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA), the leading national organization supporting Black professionals and entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lianne Hannaway as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 22, 2024.

Lianne brings nearly 25 years of experience and a proven track record of success in strategic leadership and transformation, governance, financial management, and community development to the BBPA. Combined with a can-do entrepreneurial spirit and a demonstrated passion for championing Black communities, Lianne is the right leader at the right time to deliver continued growth and success for the BBPA and its valued members.

"I am honoured and excited to take on the role of CEO at the BBPA. I am deeply committed to advancing the organization's mission and working collaboratively with the Board, Staff, and Partners supporting Black businesses and professionals," said Lianne Hannaway.

The BBPA, is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1983 - the leading national association supporting Black professionals and entrepreneurs from coast to coast to coast. The BBPA is dedicated to promoting equity and opportunity for the Black community in business, employment, education, and economic development. Lianne Hannaway's appointment comes at a critical time as the BBPA continues its commitment to creating a lasting impact within Black communities, fostering entrepreneurship, facilitating resource access, and recognizing excellence to drive positive change.

Before joining the BBPA, Lianne Hannaway served in key leadership roles, including Advisory Partner at KPMG LLP Canada, and Managing Director, Finance & Corporate Controller at TMX Group. She has served as Chief Operating Officer at the Black Professionals in Tech Network and is currently a Board Member at Meridian Credit Union and Equality Fund. She is recognized for transforming operations, building strategic business partnerships, and championing financial inclusion.

"The appointment of Lianne Hannaway as our new CEO marks a pivotal moment for the BBPA. With her extensive experience, unwavering passion, and commitment to our mission, we are confident that she will lead us into a new era of growth and transformative impact - solidifying our dedication to the Black business and professional community," commented Ross Cadastre, BBPA Board Chair.

"Together, we will continue our tireless work of promoting equity, fostering entrepreneurship, facilitating resource access, and recognizing excellence to drive positive change within Black communities across Canada," added Cadastre.





Lianne Hannaway holds a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation and a Trauma of Money Method certification, adding a unique blend of skills to the BBPA leadership. She is bilingual in English and French and has actively contributed to the Black Female Accountants Network, the Canadian Association of Urban Financial Professionals, and Civic Action's Emerging Leaders Network.

Lianne Hannaway takes over as CEO from Nadine Spencer, who led the BBPA with distinction for two years and was board president since 2017. Ms. Spencer stepped down last fall to return to helm the Toronto-based branding agency she founded more than two decades ago.

Lianne will be a featured keynote speaker at the Canadian Club Toronto on February 21, 2024.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Frances Delsol, VP of Operations, BBPA

E. Frances@bbpa.org

T. (416) 504-4097

About the BBPA:

Founded in 1983, the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to promoting equity and opportunity for the Black community in business, employment, education, and economic development. The BBPA empowers individuals and businesses to reach their highest potential, fosters entrepreneurship, facilitates resource access, and recognizes excellence that drives positive change through its many programs, including the Harry Jerome Awards, marking its 42nd edition in 2024.

