Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2024) - Bloom Burton & Co. ("Bloom Burton") is excited to announce the launch of the 2024 Bloom Burton Award and to open nomination submissions. Nominations may be submitted by the public at large on or before March 22, 2024. Three finalists for the 2024 Bloom Burton Award will be announced at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on April 16-17, 2024.





2024 Bloom Burton Award Nomination Submissions Now Open

Bestowed annually, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual scientist, inventor, executive, entrepreneur, industry leader, or policy maker who made the greatest contribution to Canada's innovative healthcare industry in the previous year. Nominees will be accepted from any of the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic/imaging, research instrumentation, consumer health, services or healthcare IT sectors, and equal consideration will be given to contributions across any stage of development - from discovery to commercial end-markets.

The Bloom Burton Award winner will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges, all of whom are respected international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship, and journalism:

Michael Altman, Managing Director, Perceptive Advisors

Christopher Arendt, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Takeda

Karen Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury

Joan Eliasek, President, McKesson Canada

Carl Gordon, Managing Partner, OrbiMed Advisors

Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital

Melinda Richter, Global Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS

Camille Samuels, Partner, Venrock

Jolyon Burton, President and Head of Investment Banking of Bloom Burton commented, "Once again we are honoured to celebrate and recognize Canadian healthcare leaders at the forefront of the industry. Whether it's those who have launched new products, grown world class companies, or broken new ground, we look forward to receiving all nominations and showcasing three outstanding finalists at our annual award gala."

The finalists, along with their family and friends, will be invited to and celebrated at the 2024 Bloom Burton Award Gala taking place at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Each of the three finalists will receive a $25,000 cash prize, and a single winner will receive the 2024 Bloom Burton Award.

A limited number of tickets are available for industry sponsors and individuals; please visit www.bloomburton.com/gala for more information.

Kindly send single-page nomination letters by March 22, 2024 to:

Karen Li

Manager, Marketing and Communications

Tel: (416) 640-7581

kli@bloomburton.com

For table sponsorship and other inquiries:

Brian Bloom

Chairman & CEO

Tel: (416) 640-7580

bbloom@bloomburton.com

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

