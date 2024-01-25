Remote, the leader in building, managing, and supporting globally distributed workforces, today announced the Remote Excellence Awards. The first-of-their-kind awards shine a spotlight on businesses worldwide that are trailblazing in the realm of remote work and distributed teams, setting inspiring examples in the evolving workplace landscape.

As companies and their teams rapidly adapt to new ways of working in an increasingly distributed world, many organizations are navigating uncharted territory in areas like team culture, diversity and inclusion, compensation, and talent strategies. The Remote Excellence Awards celebrate the visionary efforts driving success and provide a roadmap of effective strategies and practices for other businesses to follow.

The Remote Excellence Awards include 10 categories across vital aspects of modern businesses. Categories include:

Excellence in Remote Work Culture

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I)

Excellence in Global Compensation

Excellence in Contractor Management

Excellence in Talent Strategy

Remote for Good Award

Liftoff Award (for startups)

Small and Mighty Award (for SMEs)

Trailblazer Award (for businesses 250+)

Global Icon Award

Companies not currently using Remote are welcome to apply for the Excellence in DE&I, Liftoff, Small and Mighty, and Trailblazer Awards.

Entries for the Remote Excellence Awards open on January 25, 2024, and close on March 1, 2024. Winners will be announced on March 20, 2024. A panel of judges, comprising Remote's leaders and a panel of influential industry figures, will assess entries in each category. The Global Icon Award category includes a public vote.

"Remote's customers are among the companies that are setting new benchmarks in the remote work landscape and showing the world what success looks like as a distributed company," said Job van der Voort, CEO, and Co-founder of Remote. "We're excited to recognize them, and other leading companies, and showcase their exemplary practices for others to follow."

To learn more and submit entries, visit https://remote.com/remote-excellence-awards. The Remote Excellence Awards are free to enter, and businesses are encouraged to showcase their expertise by entering multiple categories. For inquiries about award applications, contact awards@remote.com.

To sign up or learn more about Remote, visit remote.com.

About Remote: Talent is everywhere opportunity is not. Remote's mission is to create opportunity everywhere, empowering employers to find and hire the best talent, and enabling individuals to build financial and personal freedom. Businesses around the world use Remote to hire, manage, and pay their globally distributed workforces, simply and compliantly. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, and B Capital.

