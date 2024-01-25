

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $537.83 million, or $2.89 per share. This compares with $1.17 billion, or $5.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 39.1% to $999.56 million from $1.64 billion last year.



CNX Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $537.83 Mln. vs. $1.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.89 vs. $5.68 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $999.56 Mln vs. $1.64 Bln last year.



