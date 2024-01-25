

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's government retained its economic assessment on Thursday but cautioned that attention should be given to the economic impact of the Noto Peninsula Earthquake.



In the monthly report, the Cabinet Office repeatedly said that the Japanese economy is recovering at a moderate pace, although it recently appears to be pausing in part.



The government today downgraded its view about exports, saying that shipments appear to be pausing for picking up recently.



The slowdown of global economies poses downside risk to the economy, including the effects of global monetary tightening and the concern about the prospect of the Chinese economy.



The government said full attention should be given to price developments as well as the situation in the Middle East and fluctuations in the financial and capital markets.



'In addition, full attention should be given to the economic impact of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake,' the Cabinet Office said.



