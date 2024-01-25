Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.01.2024
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Monthly Summary

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Monthly Summary

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 25

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Monthly Summary as at 31 December 2023

The latest monthly summary is available on the Company's website at:

https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-emerging-markets-limited

Copies of the monthly summary have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

25 January 2024


