DynaScan Technology Pioneers Next-Generation Sunlight Readable ePaper Displays

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / DynaScan Technology, an industry leader in innovative display solutions, scheduled to debut at ISE 2024 in Barcelona (Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2024) a brand new sustainable digital-out-of-home (DOOH) product line with E Ink display technology. DynaScan's cutting-edge display solutions create innovative products that redefine the user experience.

DynaScan ePaper display series

DynaScan ePaper displays will utilize the latest color E Ink technology, offering exceptional visibility in sunlight and low power consumption.

DynaScan will demonstrate a digital out-of-home (DOOH) solution with the largest E Ink Kaleido 3 color ePaper to date. The E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor technology is suitable for a variety of environments due to its broad operating temperature range of -15 to 65 degrees Celsius, making it an ideal display technology for virtually any public display application.

DynaScan will also be showcasing DOOH solutions with 13.3, 25.3 and 42-inch color ePaper, as well as a 42-inch monochrome solution. The demonstration marks the initial phase in the launch of the brand new product line. Building on its expertise of developing displays tailored for challenging environments like storefront windows and outdoor settings, DynaScan will utilize the latest color E Ink technology that offers exceptional visibility in sunlight while also featuring reduced power consumption. DynaScan is set to introduce a brand new sustainable DOOH product line in 2024 with plans for larger sizes in the future.

Alan Kaufman, President of DynaScan Technology, said, "This collaboration marks a significant step in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge display solutions that offer excellent sunlight readability and low power consumption. Together with E Ink, we look forward to creating displays that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers."

DynaScan representatives from Europe, North America, and Asia will be available at Integrated Systems Europe, stand 3D700, to demonstrate the new displays and answer questions. Details on availability and pricing will be announced by DynaScan in early 2024.

About DynaScan Technology, Inc.

For over 25 years, DynaScan has been at the forefront of manufacturing innovative displays. Designed, developed, and produced in-house, DynaScan high brightness displays shine bright in direct sunlight, making them perfect for window-facing applications, including retail stores, restaurants, and transportation. With solutions for indoor, outdoor, and window-facing applications in sizes ranging from 32 to 86-inches, DynaScan offers the largest portfolio of professional sunlight-readable displays and kiosks in the industry. DynaScan displays deliver superior performance and energy efficiency and offer advanced remote management capabilities for maintaining operational efficiency and optimizing performance. DynaScan works closely with system integrators and channel partners around the world. With offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, DynaScan is equipped for international rollouts and support. For more information, visit: https://www.dynascandisplay.com.

