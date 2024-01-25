Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.01.2024 | 14:02
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Balto Software: Balto Releases QA Copilot, Superhuman Levels of Accuracy and Consistency

Balto uses generative AI to revolutionize QA call scoring

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Balto, the first company to provide real-time guidance to contact centers, unveils the latest leap forward in QA automation for contact centers: Balto QA Copilot. Joining a fleet of real-time guidance, coaching, and notetaking tools, Balto QA Copilot allows users to auto-score calls based on natural language criteria - without constraining limitations or templates.

Part of the same platform trained on 40M customer calls, Balto QA Copilot helps your QA team focus on improving your agents' conversations, not just scoring them. Balto QA Copilot helps your team avoid sporadic spot-checking and QA's calls instantly.

"Traditional QA is very much keyword focused, it demands extensive labor and can remain inaccurate, leaving your agents devoid of receiving essential soft skills," said Balto's VP of Customer Success, Rob Westervelt. "Generative AI is able to score calls better than any other QA tool can, it is our unparalleled solution."

"Balto QA Copilot redefines the future of quality assurance in contact centers. With its intuitive generative AI, teams can now transform conversations, focusing on meaningful interactions rather than tedious scoring," conveyed Balto's VP of Marketing, Maria Edington. "At Balto, we believe in enhancing every conversation, and Balto QA Copilot does just that."

Companies interested in learning more about Balto QA Copilot can sign up for an educational webinar today, January 25th here.

About Balto

Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time guidance enterprise solution to prevent missed sales opportunities, costly compliance mistakes, and negative customer experiences. Today, Balto has guided over 250 million calls, provided over 450 million real-time recommendations, and driven millions in increased revenue. Balto.ai

For media inquiries, please contact:
Maria Edington, VP of Marketing
press@baltosoftware.com / 855-462-2586

SOURCE: Balto Software



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.