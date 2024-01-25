

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.652 billion, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $1.638 billion, or $2.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $6.159 billion from $6.180 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.652 Bln. vs. $1.638 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.71 vs. $2.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.57 -Revenue (Q4): $6.159 Bln vs. $6.180 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken