WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.01.2024 | 14:22
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Circular re further investment by DSN in REA Kaltim 
25-Jan-2024 / 12:49 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
25 January 2024 
R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company") 
Publication of circular and update on current trading and trends 
On 2 November 2023 the company announced that agreement had been reached between the company and PT Dharma Satya 
Nusantara Tbk ("DSN") pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, PT Agro Pratama, a 
subsidiary of DSN incorporated in the Republic of Indonesia, would subscribe for further shares in the capital of the 
company's principal operating subsidiary, PT REA Kaltim Plantations ("REA Kaltim"), to increase the investment of the 
DSN group in the share capital of REA Kaltim from 15 per cent to 35 per cent ("the proposed DSN subscription"). The 
company now announces that a circular regarding the proposed DSN subscription (the "circular") has been approved by the 
Financial Conduct Authority and is being published today. 
The circular also contains further details of the priority right granted by the company to the DSN group to acquire PT 
Cipta Davia Mandiri ("CDM") and (ii) the agreement reached between the company and DSN that a new wholly owned UK 
subsidiary of the company would purchase PT Prasetia Utama ("PU") from REA Kaltim (such that the DSN group would no 
longer hold an indirect interest, through REA Kaltim, in PU) (together with the proposed DSN subscription, the " 
proposals"), as well as an update on current trading and trends. 
As set out in the circular, the proposals are of a size that results in their being classified as a class 1 transaction 
for the purposes of the Listing Rules, thus requiring the approval of shareholders. Additionally, by virtue of the DSN 
group being entitled to exercise more than 10 per cent of the votes capable of being cast at a general meeting of REA 
Kaltim, DSN is a "substantial shareholder" in REA Kaltim and thus a related party of the company for the purposes of 
the Listing Rules. Therefore, the proposals are also classified as a related party transaction for the purposes of the 
Listing Rules, similarly requiring the approval of shareholders. Accordingly, the circular contains a notice convening 
a general meeting of the company to be held at the London offices of Ashurst LLP at London Fruit and Wool Exchange, 1 
Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 12 February 2024 at 11.00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, 
passing the necessary shareholder resolution approving the proposals. 
DSN has confirmed to the company that neither DSN nor any of its associates is a shareholder in the company. 
Subject to receipt of shareholder approval, and satisfaction of the other conditions to each of the proposals, it is 
expected that completion of: (i) the proposed DSN subscription will take place by the end of February 2024; (ii) the 
proposed intra-group sale and purchase of PU will also take place by the end of February 2024; and (iii) the potential 
sale of CDM to the DSN group, should the DSN group exercise its priority right, would take place by the end of May 
2024. 
In addition to approval by shareholders, the proposals are all also conditional on, amongst other things, the formal 
approval of PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, the group's Indonesian lending bank, which is expected to be received shortly. 
Please click on the link below to view the circular (including the notice of general meeting), a copy of which will 
also be available for inspection on the company's website at www.rea.co.uk and, in hard copy format, at the offices of 
Ashurst LLP and at the company's registered office and during normal business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays 
and public holidays excepted) until the conclusion of the general meeting. A copy of the circular will also be 
uploaded to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism. 
 
Current trading and trends 
Agricultural operations 
Key agricultural statistics are set out below for the periods indicated: 
             6 months to 30 June  6 months to 31 December  Year to 31 December  Year to 31 December 
             2023          2023           2023          2022 
FFB harvested (tonnes) 
Group          346,216        416,044          762,260        765,681 
Third party       98,413         133,410          231,823        248,971 
Total          444,629        549,454          994,083        1,014,652 
 
Production (tonnes) 
Total FFB processed   411,255        538,446          949,701        981,011 
FFB sold         32,345         12,687          45,032         33,168 
CPO           90,167         119,827          209,994        218,275 
Palm kernels       20,300         27,024          47,324         46,799 
CPKO           8,331         11,062          19,393         18,206 
 
Extraction rates (per 
cent) 
CPO           21.9          22.3           22.1          22.3 
Palm kernels       4.9          5.0            5.0          4.8 
CPKO*          39.6          40.7           40.2          39.7 
 
Rainfall (mm) 
Average across the    1,924         1,301           3,225         3,837 
estates

* Based on kernels processed

Group FFB production for 2023, at 762,260 tonnes, was in line with 2022, notwithstanding the reduction in the group's mature hectarage as a result of older mature areas being cleared for replanting. As is normal, crops were weighted to the second half although, unusually, there was no pronounced peak in the fourth quarter. This was likely a consequence of a period of lower rainfall that, while typically occurring each year, fell later than usual in 2023.

After some reduction in purchases of third party fruit during the initial months of 2023, the group adjusted the prices and terms that it was offering for such fruit and purchases then returned to satisfactory levels.

The CPO extraction rate for the second half of 2023, at 22.3 per cent, showed a welcome improvement over the rate of 21.9 per cent achieved in the first half. The improvement is attributed to tighter field disciplines, with focus on regularity of harvesting, recovery of loose fruit and prompt collection of harvested FFB producing better results. Oil losses in the group's mills have been at comfortably below industry standards for some time. It is hoped that 2024 will show a further improvement in the CPO extraction rate.

Replanting and extension planting of oil palms completed during 2023 totalled, respectively, 731 and 491 hectares with planting out of further areas of, respectively, 248 and 38 hectares cleared during 2023 carried over for completion during the early months of 2024. Subject to availability of funding, the group aims, during 2024, to replant a further 1,345 hectares of oil palms and to extend its planted areas by establishing 1,000 hectares of additional oil palm plantings at the PU estate.

Following substantial investment over the past few years in expansion of the group's newest oil mill and in renovation of its other two mills, all three mills are operating with good reliability. Processing capacity should remain ample for some time for the group's own FFB crops and for the volume of FFB expected to be purchased from third parties. Whilst the mills will continue to require regular replacement and upgrading of mill machinery, the annual investment entailed should now stabilise at a lower level than was needed for the expansion and renovation.

The group is continuing its efforts to improve the revenue that it can generate from sustainability. Those efforts are concentrated on two primary objectives: first, on increasing the proportion of its total CPO and CPKO that can be sold as sustainable and, secondly, on increasing the premia that the group receives for its sustainable production. Agreement reached with the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) on remediation arrangements in respect of certain historic land clearing and development undertaken prior to changes in regulations, together with a drive to obtain sustainability certification for third party FFB suppliers, will assist with the first objective. Discussions initiated with key potential customers for sustainable oil should facilitate determination of a critical path towards achievement of the second objective.

Agricultural selling prices

Opening 2023 at USD1,090 per tonne, CIF Rotterdam, CPO prices weakened progressively through the first six months of the year to a low of USD855 per tonne in early June 2023. The price then rallied and has recovered to a level of USD980 per tonne as at 23 January 2024 (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of the circular).

The Indonesian government continues to apply levies and duties on exports of CPO and CPKO. These tariffs are calculated on a sliding scale by reference to prices that are set periodically by the Indonesian government on the basis of CIF Rotterdam and other recognised benchmark CPO prices.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2024 07:50 ET (12:50 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
