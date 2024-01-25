Anzeige
WKN: 858144 | ISIN: US9078181081
Tradegate
25.01.24
15:48 Uhr
224,20 Euro
+1,30
+0,58 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
223,20223,7015:50
223,20223,7015:50
25.01.2024
Union Pacific Corporation: Union Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

  • Fourth quarter earnings per diluted share of $2.71, up 1%
  • Fourth quarter net income up 1%
  • Full year earnings per diluted share of $10.45, down 7%
  • Full year net income down 9%

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2023 fourth quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.71 per diluted share. This compares to 2022 fourth quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.67 per diluted share.

Reported net income for full year 2023 was $6.4 billion, or $10.45 per diluted share. These full year results compare to full year 2022 net income of $7.0 billion, or $11.21 per diluted share.

"The team continues to execute our multi-year strategy to be the industry's best in safety, service, and operational excellence," said Jim Vena, Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer. "Our fourth quarter results show much of what's possible at Union Pacific and that we're on the right path to reaching our goals. Service and operational metrics showed great improvement in the quarter. Those improvements propel us toward a service product that supports growth with our customers. We enter 2024 with strong momentum, recognizing we have plenty of opportunity to improve. We're excited to show our stakeholders what our great team can accomplish."

Fourth Quarter Summary: 2023 vs. 2022

Financial Results: Increased Volume and Core Pricing Gains Offset by Lower Fuel Surcharge Revenue Led to Flat Operating Revenue

  • Operating revenue of $6.2 billion was flat driven by increased volume and core pricing gains offset by reduced fuel surcharge revenue and business mix.
  • Revenue carloads were up 3%.
  • Operating ratio was 60.9%, an improvement of 10 basis points.
  • Operating income of $2.4 billion was flat.

Operating Performance: Improved Resource Utilization Drives Strong Service Metrics and Fluid Network; Fourth Quarter Record for Workforce Productivity

  • Quarterly freight car velocity was 217 daily miles per car, a 14% improvement.
  • Quarterly locomotive productivity was 140 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 14% improvement.
  • Average maximum train length was 9,413 feet, a 2% increase.
  • Quarterly workforce productivity improved 4% to 1,051 car miles per employee.
  • Fuel consumption rate of 1.091, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, deteriorated 3%.

Full Year Summary: 2023 vs. 2022

Financial Results: Lower Fuel Surcharge Revenue and Volume Drive Reduced Operating Revenue

  • Operating revenue of $24.1 billion was down 3% driven by lower fuel surcharge revenue, business mix, and volume declines partially offset by core pricing gains.
  • Revenue carloads declined 1%.
  • Union Pacific's 62.3% reported operating ratio deteriorated 220 basis points. Lower fuel prices positively impacted the operating ratio by 50 basis points.
  • Operating Income of $9.1 billion was down 8%.
  • Union Pacific's 2023 capital program totaled $3.7 billion .
  • The company repurchased 3.5 million shares in 2023 at an aggregate cost of $712 million .

Operating Performance: Improving Resource Availability and Utilization Through the Year Results in Fluid Operations to End 2023

  • Union Pacific's reportable derailment rates improved, while reportable personal injury rates did not improve.
  • Freight car velocity was 204 daily miles per car, a 7% improvement.
  • Locomotive productivity was 129 GTMs per horsepower day, a 3% increase.
  • Average maximum train length of 9,356 feet was flat.
  • Workforce productivity of 1,000 car miles per employee declined 3%.
  • Fuel consumption rate of 1.088, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, deteriorated 1%.

2024 Outlook

  • Volume outlook muted by international intermodal business loss, lower coal demand, and soft economic conditions
  • Pricing dollars in excess of inflation dollars
  • No change to long-term capital allocation strategy
    • Capital plan of $3.4 billion
    • No first quarter share repurchases

Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Union Pacific will webcast its fourth quarter 2023 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time . Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

Supplemental financial information is attached.

****

This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the potential impacts of public health crises, including pandemics, epidemics and the outbreak of other contagious diseases, such as the coronavirus and its variant strains (COVID); the Russia - Ukraine and Israeli wars and any impacts on our business operations, financial results, liquidity, and financial position, and on the world economy (including customers, employees, and supply chains), including as a result of fluctuations in volume and carloadings; expectations as to general macroeconomic conditions, including slowdowns and recessions, domestically or internationally, and future volatility in interest rates and fuel prices; closing of customer manufacturing, distribution, or production facilities; expectations as to operational or service improvements; expectations as to hiring challenges; availability of employees; expectations regarding the effectiveness of steps taken or to be taken to improve operations, service, infrastructure improvements, and transportation plan modifications; expectations as to cost savings, revenue growth, and earnings; the time by which goals, targets, or objectives will be achieved; projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to business, financial, and operational results, future economic performance, and planned capital investments ; proposed new products and services; estimates of costs relating to environmental remediation and restoration; estimates and expectations regarding tax matters; expectations that claims, litigation, environmental costs, commitments, contingent liabilities, labor negotiations or agreements, cyberattacks or other matters. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022, which was filed with the SEC on February 10, 2023 . The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).

Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to the Company's website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

###

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and

4th Quarter



Full Year


Percentages, For the Periods Ended December
31,

2023



2022



%



2023



2022



%


Operating Revenues

























Freight revenues


$

5,801



$

5,768




1

%


$

22,571



$

23,159




(3)

%

Other revenues



358




412




(13)




1,548




1,716




(10)


Total operating revenues



6,159




6,180




-




24,119




24,875




(3)


Operating Expenses

























Compensation and benefits



1,169




1,174




-




4,818




4,645




4


Fuel



759




853




(11)




2,891




3,439




(16)


Purchased services and materials



645




633




2




2,616




2,442




7


Depreciation



589




569




4




2,318




2,246




3


Equipment and other rents



229




238




(4)




947




898




5


Other



361




301




20




1,447




1,288




12


Total operating expenses



3,752




3,768




-




15,037




14,958




1


Operating Income



2,407




2,412




-




9,082




9,917




(8)


Other income, net



108




92




17




491




426




15


Interest expense



(331)




(333)




(1)




(1,340)




(1,271)




5


Income before income taxes



2,184




2,171




1




8,233




9,072




(9)


Income tax expense



(532)




(533)




-




(1,854)




(2,074)




(11)


Net Income


$

1,652



$

1,638




1



$

6,379



$

6,998




(9)



























Share and Per Share

























Earnings per share - basic


$

2.71



$

2.67




1

%


$

10.47



$

11.24




(7)

%

Earnings per share - diluted


$

2.71



$

2.67




1



$

10.45



$

11.21




(7)


Weighted average number of shares - basic

608.9




612.7




(1)




609.2




622.7




(2)


Weighted average number of shares - diluted

609.9




613.7




(1)




610.2




624.0




(2)


Dividends declared per share


$

1.30



$

1.30




-



$

5.20



$

5.08




2



























Operating Ratio



60.9

%



61.0

%



(0.1)

pts



62.3

%



60.1

%



2.2

pts

Effective Tax Rate



24.4

%



24.6

%



(0.2)




22.5

%



22.9

%



(0.4)


UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)




4th Quarter



Full Year


For the Periods Ended December 31,


2023



2022



%



2023



2022



%


Freight Revenues (Millions)

























Grain & grain products


$

986



$

974




1

%


$

3,644



$

3,598




1

%

Fertilizer



194




171




13




757




712




6


Food & refrigerated



264




265




-




1,041




1,093




(5)


Coal & renewables



494




523




(6)




1,916




2,134




(10)


Bulk



1,938




1,933




-




7,358




7,537




(2)


Industrial chemicals & plastics



538




502




7




2,176




2,158




1


Metals & minerals



540




548




(1)




2,194




2,196




-


Forest products



335




325




3




1,347




1,465




(8)


Energy & specialized markets



665




624




7




2,521




2,386




6


Industrial



2,078




1,999




4




8,238




8,205




-


Automotive



600




594




1




2,421




2,257




7


Intermodal



1,185




1,242




(5)




4,554




5,160




(12)


Premium



1,785




1,836




(3)




6,975




7,417




(6)


Total


$

5,801



$

5,768




1

%


$

22,571



$

23,159




(3)

%

Revenue Carloads (Thousands)

























Grain & grain products



216




208




4

%



798




798




-

%

Fertilizer



47




41




15




191




190




1


Food & refrigerated



42




44




(5)




175




187




(6)


Coal & renewables



217




215




1




867




885




(2)


Bulk



522




508




3




2,031




2,060




(1)


Industrial chemicals & plastics



161




151




7




645




637




1


Metals & minerals



189




196




(4)




793




785




1


Forest products



52




52




-




213




241




(12)


Energy & specialized markets



153




140




9




582




552




5


Industrial



555




539




3




2,233




2,215




1


Automotive



197




198




(1)




820




778




5


Intermodal [a]



782




743




5




3,028




3,116




(3)


Premium



979




941




4




3,848




3,894




(1)


Total



2,056




1,988




3

%



8,112




8,169




(1)

%

Average Revenue per Car

























Grain & grain products


$

4,580



$

4,681




(2)

%


$

4,567



$

4,509




1

%

Fertilizer



4,085




4,167




(2)




3,962




3,749




6


Food & refrigerated



6,174




5,957




4




5,929




5,844




1


Coal & renewables



2,281




2,431




(6)




2,211




2,410




(8)


Bulk



3,712




3,799




(2)




3,623




3,658




(1)


Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,353




3,335




1




3,374




3,388




-


Metals & minerals



2,860




2,790




3




2,765




2,797




(1)


Forest products



6,326




6,264




1




6,310




6,092




4


Energy & specialized markets



4,347




4,459




(3)




4,335




4,320




-


Industrial



3,742




3,711




1




3,689




3,704




-


Automotive



3,061




3,007




2




2,955




2,902




2


Intermodal [a]



1,515




1,672




(9)




1,504




1,656




(9)


Premium



1,824




1,953




(7)




1,813




1,905




(5)


Average


$

2,822



$

2,902




(3)

%


$

2,782



$

2,835




(2)

%



[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)



Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,


Millions, Except Percentages


2023



2022


Assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

1,055



$

973


Short-term investments



16




46


Other current assets



3,077




2,933


Investments



2,605




2,375


Properties, net



57,398




56,038


Operating lease assets



1,643




1,672


Other assets



1,338




1,412


Total assets


$

67,132



$

65,449











Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity









Debt due within one year


$

1,423



$

1,678


Other current liabilities



3,683




3,842


Debt due after one year



31,156




31,648


Operating lease liabilities



1,245




1,300


Deferred income taxes



13,123




13,033


Other long-term liabilities



1,714




1,785


Total liabilities



52,344




53,286


Total common shareholders' equity



14,788




12,163


Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity


$

67,132



$

65,449











Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity

47.3

%



53.2

%

Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*

15.5

%



17.3

%



*

ROIC is a non-GAAP measure; however, management believes that it is an important measure in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. See page 9 for a reconciliation to GAAP.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)


Millions,


Full Year


For the Periods Ended December 31,


2023



2022


Operating Activities









Net income


$

6,379



$

6,998


Depreciation



2,318




2,246


Deferred and other income taxes



117




262


Other - net



(435)




(144)


Cash provided by operating activities



8,379




9,362


Investing Activities









Capital investments*



(3,606)




(3,620)


Other - net



(61)




149


Cash used in investing activities



(3,667)




(3,471)


Financing Activities









Dividends paid



(3,173)




(3,159)


Debt repaid



(2,190)




(2,291)


Debt issued



1,599




6,080


Share repurchase programs



(705)




(6,282)


Other - net



(156)




(235)


Cash used in financing activities



(4,625)




(5,887)


Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

87




4


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year


987




983


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year

$

1,074



$

987


Free Cash Flow**









Cash provided by operating activities


$

8,379



$

9,362


Cash used in investing activities



(3,667)




(3,471)


Dividends paid



(3,173)




(3,159)


Free cash flow


$

1,539



$

2,732




*

Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $57 million in 2023 and $70 million in 2022.

**

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Operating and Performance Statistics (unaudited)




4th Quarter



Full Year


For the Periods Ended December 31,


2023



2022



%



2023



2022



%


Operating/Performance Statistics

























Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)*



217




191




14

%



204




191




7

%

Average train speed (miles per hour)*



24.9




23.8




5




24.2




23.8




2


Average terminal dwell time (hours)*



22.7




24.5




(7)




23.4




24.4




(4)


Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)

140




123




14




129




125




3


Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)



214,570




208,949




3




837,502




843,443




(1)


Train length (feet)



9,413




9,191




2




9,356




9,329




-


Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**



85




73




12

pts



78




67




11

pts

Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**

70




58




12

pts



65




59




6

pts

Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)

1,051




1,010




4




1,000




1,036




(3)


Total employees (average)



30,559




31,120




(2)




31,490




30,717




3



























Locomotive Fuel Statistics

























Average fuel price per gallon consumed

$

3.16



$

3.70




(15)

%


$

3.09



$

3.65




(15)

%

Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)



234




222




5




911




909




-


Fuel consumption rate***



1.091




1.064




3




1.088




1.078




1



























Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)

























Grain & grain products



21,166




20,683




2

%



77,717




79,725




(3)

%

Fertilizer



2,960




2,701




10




12,031




11,769




2


Food & refrigerated



4,586




4,576




-




18,286




17,965




2


Coal & renewables



21,876




21,847




-




88,604




91,824




(4)


Bulk



50,588




49,807




2




196,638




201,283




(2)


Industrial chemicals & plastics



7,040




6,626




6




28,837




29,572




(2)


Metals & minerals



8,712




9,367




(7)




36,121




37,827




(5)


Forest products



5,447




5,546




(2)




22,447




25,438




(12)


Energy & specialized markets



10,349




9,575




8




39,286




37,068




6


Industrial



31,548




31,114




1




126,691




129,905




(2)


Automotive



4,369




4,384




-




18,080




17,018




6


Intermodal



18,438




17,622




5




71,890




72,546




(1)


Premium



22,807




22,006




4




89,970




89,564




-


Total



104,943




102,927




2

%



413,299




420,752




(2)

%



*

Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.

**

Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.

***

Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Millions,

2023


Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Full Year


Operating Revenues





















Freight revenues


$

5,656



$

5,569



$

5,545



$

5,801



$

22,571


Other revenues



400




394




396




358




1,548


Total operating revenues



6,056




5,963




5,941




6,159




24,119


Operating Expenses





















Compensation and benefits



1,179




1,269




1,201




1,169




4,818


Fuel



766




664




702




759




2,891


Purchased services and materials



653




650




668




645




2,616


Depreciation



572




577




580




589




2,318


Equipment and other rents



235




248




235




229




947


Other



357




351




378




361




1,447


Total operating expenses



3,762




3,759




3,764




3,752




15,037


Operating Income



2,294




2,204




2,177




2,407




9,082


Other income, net



184




93




106




108




491


Interest expense



(336)




(339)




(334)




(331)




(1,340)


Income before income taxes



2,142




1,958




1,949




2,184




8,233


Income tax expense



(512)




(389)




(421)




(532)




(1,854)


Net Income


$

1,630



$

1,569



$

1,528



$

1,652



$

6,379























Share and Per Share





















Earnings per share - basic


$

2.67



$

2.58



$

2.51



$

2.71



$

10.47


Earnings per share - diluted


$

2.67



$

2.57



$

2.51



$

2.71



$

10.45


Weighted average number of shares - basic



610.6




608.7




608.7




608.9




609.2


Weighted average number of shares - diluted



611.5




609.5




609.8




609.9




610.2


Dividends declared per share


$

1.30



$

1.30



$

1.30



$

1.30



$

5.20























Operating Ratio



62.1

%



63.0

%



63.4

%



60.9

%



62.3

%

Effective Tax Rate



23.9

%



19.9

%



21.6

%



24.4

%



22.5

%

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Freight Revenues Statistics (unaudited)




2023



1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

3rd Qtr

4th Qtr

Full Year


Freight Revenues (Millions)





















Grain & grain products


$

943



$

890



$

825



$

986



$

3,644


Fertilizer



186




183




194




194




757


Food & refrigerated



263




255




259




264




1,041


Coal & renewables



505




429




488




494




1,916


Bulk



1,897




1,757




1,766




1,938




7,358


Industrial chemicals & plastics



536




545




557




538




2,176


Metals & minerals



536




562




556




540




2,194


Forest products



332




347




333




335




1,347


Energy & specialized markets



613




632




611




665




2,521


Industrial



2,017




2,086




2,057




2,078




8,238


Automotive



587




625




609




600




2,421


Intermodal



1,155




1,101




1,113




1,185




4,554


Premium



1,742




1,726




1,722




1,785




6,975


Total


$

5,656



$

5,569



$

5,545




5,801




22,571


Revenue Carloads (Thousands)





















Grain & grain products



202




197




183




216




798


Fertilizer



45




48




51




47




191


Food & refrigerated



44




44




45




42




175


Coal & renewables



216




203




231




217




867


Bulk



507




492




510




522




2,031


Industrial chemicals & plastics



157




164




163




161




645


Metals & minerals



188




210




206




189




793


Forest products



52




55




54




52




213


Energy & specialized markets



139




144




146




153




582


Industrial



536




573




569




555




2,233


Automotive



200




213




210




197




820


Intermodal [a]



734




749




763




782




3,028


Premium



934




962




973




979




3,848


Total



1,977




2,027




2,052




2,056




8,112


Average Revenue per Car





















Grain & grain products


$

4,668



$

4,527



$

4,486



$

4,580



$

4,567


Fertilizer



4,135




3,830




3,818




4,085




3,962


Food & refrigerated



5,963




5,740




5,847




6,174




5,929


Coal & renewables



2,341




2,107




2,114




2,281




2,211


Bulk



3,743




3,568




3,465




3,712




3,623


Industrial chemicals & plastics



3,402




3,336




3,406




3,353




3,374


Metals & minerals



2,853




2,677




2,688




2,860




2,765


Forest products



6,384




6,337




6,197




6,326




6,310


Energy & specialized markets



4,408




4,388




4,201




4,347




4,335


Industrial



3,760




3,646




3,612




3,742




3,689


Automotive



2,944




2,928




2,894




3,061




2,955


Intermodal [a]



1,573




1,471




1,459




1,515




1,504


Premium



1,866




1,794




1,769




1,824




1,813


Average


$

2,861



$

2,748



$

2,702



$

2,822



$

2,782




[a]

For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP (unaudited)


Debt / Net Income









Millions, Except Ratios


2023



2022


Debt


$

32,579



$

33,326


Net income


$

6,379



$

6,998


Debt / net income



5.1




4.8



Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*









Millions, Except Ratios


2023



2022


Net income


$

6,379



$

6,998


Add:









Income tax expense



1,854




2,074


Depreciation



2,318




2,246


Interest expense



1,340




1,271


EBITDA


$

11,891



$

12,589


Adjustments:









Other income, net



(491)




(426)


Interest on operating lease liabilities**



58




54


Adjusted EBITDA


$

11,458



$

12,217


Debt


$

32,579



$

33,326


Operating lease liabilities



1,600




1,631


Adjusted debt


$

34,179



$

34,957


Adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA



3.0




2.9



Comparable Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*











2023



2022


Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA



3.0




2.9


Factors Affecting Comparability:









Labor accrual adjustment [a]



-




(0.1)


Comparable adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA



3.0




2.8




[a]

Adjustments remove the impact of $69 million from net income and $23 million from income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2022. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.



*

Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other post retirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA and comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is debt to net income ratio. The tables above provide reconciliations from net income to adjusted EBITDA, debt to adjusted debt, debt to net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA to comparable adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At December 31, 2023 and 2022, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively. Pension and OPEB were funded at December 31, 2023 and 2022.



**

Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP (unaudited)


Return on Average Common Shareholders' Equity









Millions, Except Percentages


2023



2022


Net income


$

6,379



$

6,998


Average equity


$

13,476



$

13,162


Return on average common shareholders' equity



47.3

%



53.2

%


Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (ROIC)*









Millions, Except Percentages


2023



2022


Net income


$

6,379



$

6,998


Interest expense



1,340




1,271


Interest on average operating lease liabilities



58




56


Taxes on interest



(315)




(304)


Net operating profit after taxes as adjusted


$

7,462



$

8,021


Average equity


$

13,476



$

13,162


Average debt



32,953




31,528


Average operating lease liabilities



1,616




1,695


Average invested capital as adjusted


$

48,045



$

46,385


Return on invested capital as adjusted



15.5

%



17.3

%


Comparable Return on Invested Capital as Adjusted (Comparable ROIC)*




2023



2022


Return on invested capital as adjusted



15.5

%



17.3

%

Factors Affecting Comparability:









Labor accrual adjustment [a]



-




0.1


Comparable return on invested capital as adjusted



15.5

%



17.4

%



[a]

Adjustments remove the impact of $69 million from both net income for the year ended and shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2022. See page 10 for a reconciliation to GAAP.



*

ROIC and comparable ROIC are considered non-GAAP financial measures by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe these measures are important to management and investors in evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our long-term capital investments. In addition, we currently use ROIC as a performance criterion in determining certain elements of equity compensation for our executives. ROIC and comparable ROIC should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, other information provided in accordance with GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average common shareholders' equity. The tables above provide reconciliations from return on average common shareholders' equity to ROIC and comparable ROIC. At December 31, 2023 and 2022, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation to GAAP (unaudited)


Financial Performance*


Reported results

Labor accrual

Adjusted results


Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages



(GAAP)




adjustment





(non-GAAP)


For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022












Compensation and benefits expense


$

4,645



$

(92)




$

4,553


Operating expense



14,958




(92)





14,866


Operating income



9,917




92





10,009


Income taxes



(2,074)




(23)





(2,097)


Net income



6,998




69





7,067


Diluted EPS



11.21




0.12





11.33


Operating ratio



60.1

%



(0.3)


pts



59.8

%

As of December 31, 2022














Shareholders' equity


$

12,163



$

69




$

12,232




*

The above table reconciles our results for the twelve months ended and as of December 31, 2022, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted compensation and benefits expense, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS (earnings per share), adjusted operating ratio, and adjusted shareholders' equity, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, compensation and benefits expense, operating expense, operating income, income taxes, net income, diluted EPS, operating ratio, and shareholders' equity as indicators of operating performance.

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

