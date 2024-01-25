FAVO Capital, Inc. Opens A Second Call Centre Location in Dominican Republic and Continues to Implement its Growth Strategy

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / FAVO Capital Inc. (OTC PINK:FAVO), a rapidly growing alternate finance company, proudly announces a remarkable phase of expansion off the back of its recent acquisitions, by opening its second call centre location in the Dominican Republic, underscoring its commitment to delivering unparalleled financial solutions and services.

This strategic move comes as a testament to FAVO Capital's unwavering dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its clients and capitalizing on emerging market opportunities. The company has experienced substantial growth in recent years, and this expansion is poised to further solidify its position as an industry leader. The new location allows FAVO to expand its team of professionals to over one hundred agents worldwide, thus providing the support needed to sustain the current growth trajectory.

Shaun Quin, President stated, "The tightening of the economy and the stringent criteria placed on businesses today by the large financial institutions has opened the door for FAVO to gain market share and traction in the alternate finance market." He added, "The addition of this second location is a true testament to our team's dedication to providing best in class service to this underserved market."

Key highlights of FAVO Capital's expansion include:

Geographical Reach: FAVO Capital is extending its footprint into new states and countries, providing a broader spectrum of clients with access to its innovative financial products and services. Product Diversification: The company is introducing new and enhanced financial products and services to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. This includes innovative investment solutions, risk management strategies, and tailored alternate financial services at the touch of a button. Technology Integration: FAVO Capital is investing heavily in technology to enhance its operational efficiency and deliver a seamless digital experience to clients. This includes the development of user-friendly interfaces and integration across platforms. This should add value and efficiency both internally and to our clients. Talent Acquisition: As part of its expansion strategy, FAVO Capital is actively recruiting top-tier talent across various disciplines. This investment in human capital aims to strengthen the company's expertise and ensure the delivery of high-quality services. The newly appointed General Manager at the second call centre location has over 20 years of call centre experience. Community Engagement: FAVO Capital remains committed to corporate social responsibility and is expanding its community engagement initiatives. The company believes in making a positive impact beyond financial services, contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves.

Vincent Napolitano, CEO added, "This expansion of our call centre so soon after the initial acquisition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to growth, marking a new chapter in our journey towards innovation and excellence."

FAVO Capital invites clients, partners, and the media to stay tuned for further updates as the company navigates this transformative period. For more information, please visit www.favocapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) or Facebook or Instagram.

About FAVO Capital Inc.

FAVO CAPITAL is a Direct Funding Company, which provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. FAVO Realty is a Real Estate Investment Company which invests in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable.

Contact:

Email: info@favocapital.com

Tel: 833.328.6477

Website: www.favocapital.com

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements, estimates, and projections of future trends and of the anticipated future performance constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Series' expectations, beliefs, or future strategies that are signified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," or similar language. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance and financial condition and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from expected results. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release FAVO Capital, Inc and its Management Team expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

SOURCE: FAVO Capital, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com