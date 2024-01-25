Area Nonprofits Receive $20,000 While Honoring Atlantic City Electric Employees' Outstanding Volunteer Efforts

Powering Communities Employee Volunteer Awards honor four employees and their volunteer commitment

MAYS LANDING, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Several Atlantic City Electric employees have been recognized with the company's highest achievement for volunteerism and community involvement. Veronica Sergiacomi, Jason Skolnick, Ryan Whitman and Saundra Wilson have received the Powering Communities Employee Volunteer Award for their outstanding volunteer work during 2022. As part of the recognition, Atlantic City Electric's parent company, Exelon, has awarded a combined $20,000 in charitable contributions to the local nonprofits that these four employees support.

This year's Powering Communities Employee Volunteer Award winners were selected for their contributions to the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation, Linwood Parent Teacher Organization, Operation Safe Haven and Loving Our Cities. Each winner's charity was provided a $5,000 grant.

Veronica Sergiacomi , of Cedarville, New Jersey, is a senior performance assessment specialist and is recognized for her work with the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation (ECF) that provides services and support for families facing pediatric cancer. As a member of the Board of Trustees, Sergiacomi performs many duties such as budget decisions, priorities and strategies, steering meetings participant, as well as numerous ECF fundraisers including its 5k run and golf outing.

, of Cedarville, New Jersey, is a senior performance assessment specialist and is recognized for her work with the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation (ECF) that provides services and support for families facing pediatric cancer. As a member of the Board of Trustees, Sergiacomi performs many duties such as budget decisions, priorities and strategies, steering meetings participant, as well as numerous ECF fundraisers including its 5k run and golf outing. Jason Skolnick , of Linwood, New Jersey, supervisor, meter and installation, is recognized for his work with the Linwood Parent Teacher Organization, dedicated to strengthening the educational and social environment of the Linwood schools. Skolnick used his creativity and carpentry skills to support numerous school events and projects in which he has built and donated backdrops, donut stands and picture frames, while also supporting various school activities and fundraisers.

, of Linwood, New Jersey, supervisor, meter and installation, is recognized for his work with the Linwood Parent Teacher Organization, dedicated to strengthening the educational and social environment of the Linwood schools. Skolnick used his creativity and carpentry skills to support numerous school events and projects in which he has built and donated backdrops, donut stands and picture frames, while also supporting various school activities and fundraisers. Ryan Whitman , of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania, manager, Smart Energy Network, is recognized for his contributions to Operation Safe Haven, a nonprofit that provides resources and services to veterans and first responders including housing, therapy and coaching. A former combat veteran, Whitman is an advocate for local veterans, seeking out veteran organizations to volunteer with. Whitman has been instrumental in helping enroll local veterans and first responders in Atlantic City Electric workforce development programs.

, of Lincoln University, Pennsylvania, manager, Smart Energy Network, is recognized for his contributions to Operation Safe Haven, a nonprofit that provides resources and services to veterans and first responders including housing, therapy and coaching. A former combat veteran, Whitman is an advocate for local veterans, seeking out veteran organizations to volunteer with. Whitman has been instrumental in helping enroll local veterans and first responders in Atlantic City Electric workforce development programs. Saundra Wilson, of Williamstown, New Jersey, senior fleet manager, devotes her time fighting hunger in her community through her work with Loving Our Cities, an organization that provides hundreds of local families access to nutritious food. From assisting families in their registration process, to compiling food bank reports that are sent to federal agencies, Wilson consistently and directly supports those in need, embodying the mission of Loving Our Cities.

"Our commitment to the communities we serve, goes well beyond providing safe and reliable energy service," said Doug Mokoid, region president of Atlantic City Electric. "We are more than energy and the employees recognized today demonstrate our commitment to powering communities through volunteerism. Their impact is making a difference along with hundreds of our employees each year supporting programs they care most about- and I am proud and honored to acknowledge these employees for their ongoing contributions."

For the 18th year, 20 employees across the Exelon family of companies were recognized for their efforts and their nonprofit partners each received grants from the company, totaling $100,000. An external selection committee, comprised of leaders from the nonprofit community, selected these dedicated individuals for their volunteer efforts. Since its inception, the Powering Communities Employee Volunteer Awards program has recognized more than 300 employees and provided more than $2 million to nonprofit partners.

The Powering Communities program aligns with the company's purpose of powering a cleaner and brighter future for its customers and communities. Through the program, hundreds of Atlantic City Electric employees volunteer thousands of hours annually to support initiatives they are passionate about and make the communities in which they reside better places to live and work.

In 2022, Atlantic City Electric employees volunteered more than 10,000 hours - which is more than 1,250 workdays - to support 125 different events throughout South Jersey. This volunteerism is on top of approximately $1.2 million Atlantic City Electric contributed to local nonprofits.

