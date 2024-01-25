Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.01.2024
Bohrprogramm soll hochgradige Uranmineralisierung bestätigen!
WKN: 855178 | ISIN: US4943681035 | Ticker-Symbol: KMY
Tradegate
25.01.24
15:36 Uhr
109,70 Euro
+1,20
+1,11 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
25.01.2024 | 14:26
Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Malaysia Wins Two Awards From HR Asia

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Let's celebrate Kimberly-Clark Malaysia's two recent awards! HR Asia selected us as one of the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia - Malaysia' for the 7th time, and we won the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award. Creating a diverse and inclusive workplace is essential to our success.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

View original content here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
